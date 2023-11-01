RU RU NG NG
Main Predictions PSG vs Montpellier prediction and betting tips on November 3, 2023

PSG vs Montpellier prediction and betting tips on November 3, 2023

Oliver White Oliver White Dailysports expert
Paris Saint-Germain vs Montpellier prediction
Paris Saint-Germain Paris Saint-Germain
Ligue 1 France 03 nov 2023, 16:00 Paris Saint-Germain - Montpellier
-
- : -
France, Paris, Parc des Princes
Montpellier Montpellier
The club from the capital of France, PSG, will compete with Montpellier as part of the 11th round of the French Ligue 1. The match will take place at Parc des Princes in Paris on November 3 and will at 21:00 CET.

PSG


“The Parisians”, after the departure of Messi and Neymar, as well as the replacement of the coach, cannot find their game yet. The team probably needs more time to get used to the demands of Luis Enrique.

The start of the new season cannot be called a failure, but PSG’s results are sometimes surprising. There were only 2 defeats – it lost to Nice in the championship and Newcastle in the Champions League. As for the French Ligue 1 standings, PSG is 1 point behind the leader and is still considered to be the main favourite for the championship title.

Generally speaking, PSG must beat the higher mentioned opponent with its “eyes closed” if it really wants to retain the trophy.

Montpellier


Unlike the rivals, Montpellier has more modest goals for the season. The main thing for the team is not to fall below the middle of the standings.

By the way, it was located approximately where it had planned to stay throughout the season already from the very 1st rounds. Taking into account the results of 9 matches, Montpellier has got 11 points and 11th place in the standings, as well as 1 more confrontation in reserve.

Unfortunately for the club’s fans, the team does not have star players, but despite this, the current squad can spoil the mood even to the favourites of the tournament.

Interesting facts and the statistics of head-to-head matches


• PSG is on a 4-game winning streak.
• Montpellier has won only 2 away games in the current season, but both times the success was tremendous.
• 8 previous head-to-head matches of the Ligue 1 ended in a victory for “the Parisians”.

Prediction


PSG is definitely the favourite of the following battle. Bookmakers don’t believe in the guests’ chances, but I suggest betting on the fact that Montpellier won’t be able to score.

