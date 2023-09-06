RU RU NG NG
Prediction for Wales vs South Korea 7 September 2023
Wales Wales
Friendly International 07 sep 2023, 14:45 Wales - South Korea
-
- : -
International,
South Korea South Korea
Prediction on game W1(0)
On September 7, a friendly match between the national teams of Wales and South Korea will take place. The meeting will take place in Cardiff.

Wales

The match will take place on the main arena of the country and the presence of native fans will definitely help the hosts to achieve the first number and try to succeed, although the task will not be easy.

In 2023, Wales played four matches in the qualifying tournament for Euro 2024, but the results of the team leave much to be desired. After the departure of team leader and captain Gareth Bale, Wales won just one win in four matches, losing twice and drawing once.

The match with South Korea in the team should be seen as a great opportunity to regain confidence in their abilities.

South Korea

South Korea has not pleased its fans with successful results for a long time.

Interestingly, the team last won on December 2, 2022. We are talking about the World Cup in Qatar, where Asian players sensationally defeated Portugal with a score of 2:1.

Since this victory, South Korea has played five matches, losing three of them and drawing twice.

Match prediction

According to the bookmakers, Wales is the favorite of the confrontation, although its advantage is not so obvious. After defeats in the qualifying tournament for Euro 2024 from Armenia (2:4) and Turkey (0:2), the team urgently needs to cope in front of their fans and finally achieve victory. I believe that Wales will at least not lose at home and will bet on the victory of the home team with a handicap of 0 with odds of 1.80.

Kenley Ward Kenley Ward Dailysports expert
