Prediction for the match Slovakia - Liechtenstein September 11, 2023
Slovakia Slovakia
European Championship 11 sep 2023, 14:45 Slovakia - Liechtenstein
International, Bratislava, National Football Stadium
Liechtenstein Liechtenstein
Prediction on game Total over 3.5
The teams of Slovakia and Liechtenstein will meet in the qualifying match for the European Championship. The meeting will take place on Monday, September 11.

Slovakia

The home team will have to play against the main outsider of the group immediately after the match with Portugal, in which they lost 0:1. The Portuguese are the sole leaders of the group and have actually already made it to the European Championship.

After five matches, the Slovaks have 10 points and the Luxembourg team has the same number. It is the Slovaks who are considered the main candidates for a second spot at the 2024 European Championships in Germany.

Portugal leads the group with five wins in five matches and 15 points.

Liechtenstein

The Liechtenstein team does not yet have a single point in five matches in the qualifying tournament. All they could do was score one goal against Bosnia.

The Liechtenstein team is one of the weakest in Europe and is often called "dwarf". Never in its history has it played at a major tournament and it is unlikely that this will ever happen.

In general, in each match the task of this team is not to lose with a shameful score.

Match forecast

Slovakia will have two days' rest after the game against Portugal, but Liechtenstein are a very weak opponent overall. It seems to me that Slovakia will try to achieve a devastating result at home in order to improve their statistical indicators in the group.

I will bet on the total over 3.5 goals, and the odds for this forecast are 1.9.

Kenley Ward Kenley Ward Dailysports expert
Sport Predictions
