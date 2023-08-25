RU RU NG NG
Main Predictions Prediction for PSG vs Lens on August 26, 2023

Prediction for PSG vs Lens on August 26, 2023

Paris Saint-Germain Paris Saint-Germain
Ligue 1 France 26 aug 2023, 15:00 Paris Saint-Germain - Lens
-
- : -
France, Paris, Parc des Princes
Lens Lens
Review Н2Н Tournament table Odds Prediction
Prediction on game Win Paris Saint-Germain
Odds: 1.6

100% Bonus up to $100
1xBet 5.00
Bet now

As part of the third round of the French championship, PSG will play at home with the Lens team. The match will take place on August 26.

PSG

The team entered the new season in not the best shape, as evidenced by its results. Apparently, the team was influenced by reshuffles in the club's management during the off-season.

In the first two rounds, PSG never won, having obtained only two points. For a champion and one of the strongest teams in France, this is just a shameful start.

In the last match of Ligue 1, PSG drew against Toulouse, and in the first round the team disappointed their fans by drawing with Lorient.

Apparently, in the game against Lance, the Parisians will try to be as aggressive as possible in attack, hoping for a saving striker Kylian Mbappe.

"Lens"

This team started the new season even worse. Lance is currently in 14th place with only one point in the first two matches.

Fans notice that the departure of Lance Loi Openda and Seko Fofana had a huge impact on the team's game.

In the previous round, the team played a draw at home against Rennes (1:1), and before that, Lens suffered a sensational defeat from Brest (2:3).

“Lens” is unlikely to be able to give a fight to the Parisians, although in recent years the team has traditionally strongly opposed PSG on an equal footing.

Match prediction

In this game, you should not think for a long time about what outcome to take for the forecast. Bookmakers offer good odds for the victory of the French champion (1.60) and this should be taken advantage of. We will take this outcome.

Prediction on game Win Paris Saint-Germain
Odds: 1.6

100% Bonus up to $100
1xBet 5.00
Bet now
Kenley Ward Kenley Ward Dailysports expert
Upcoming Predictions
Las Palmas vs Real Sociedad prediction and betting tips on August 25, 2023 LaLiga Spain Today, 13:30 Las Palmas vs Real Sociedad prediction and betting tips on August 25, 2023 Las Palmas Odds: 2 Real Sociedad Recommended 1xBet
Prediction for Hull City vs Bristol City 25 August 2023 Championship England Today, 14:30 Prediction for Hull City vs Bristol City 25 August 2023 Hull Odds: Bristol City
Bundesliga Germany Today, 14:30 RB Leipzig vs Stuttgart prediction and betting tips on August 25, 2023 RB Leipzig Odds: 1.6 VfB Stuttgart Bet now Linebet
Premier League England Today, 15:00 Chelsea vs Luton prediction and betting tips on August 25, 2023 Chelsea Odds: 1.69 Luton Recommended MelBet
Celta vs Real Madrid prediction and betting tips on August 25, 2023 LaLiga Spain Today, 15:30 Celta vs Real Madrid prediction and betting tips on August 25, 2023 Celta Vigo Odds: 1.7 Real Madrid Bet now BetWinner
Best bookmakers
1xBet On site MelBet On site BetWinner On site
All rating
Latest News
Football news Today, 07:00 Barcelona and PSG target Chelsea striker Football news Today, 06:00 The Chelsea legend spoke about the possible transfer of Mbappe to the club Football news Today, 05:00 Manchester United lose key player due to injury Football news Today, 04:00 Arsenal sell striker for almost 60 million euros Football news Today, 03:00 Saudi Arabia may have a footballer with salary more than have Ronaldo Football news Today, 01:51 Manchester United close to signing rival Trubin to Benfica Football news Today, 01:35 Arsenal have found a replacement for the injured Timber in Serie A Football news Today, 01:20 Sevilla announce signing of Belgian midfielder Football news Today, 00:50 Manchester United set to sign veteran defender Football news Today, 00:00 Manchester City bought Belgian striker for €60m
Sport Predictions
Football Today Las Palmas vs Real Sociedad prediction and betting tips on August 25, 2023 Football Today Prediction for Hull City vs Bristol City 25 August 2023 Football Today RB Leipzig vs Stuttgart prediction and betting tips on August 25, 2023 Football Today Chelsea vs Luton prediction and betting tips on August 25, 2023 Football Today Celta vs Real Madrid prediction and betting tips on August 25, 2023 Football 26 aug 2023 Prediction for Bournemouth vs Tottenham 26 August 2023 Football 26 aug 2023 Prediction for Preston vs Swansea 26 August 2023 Football 26 aug 2023 Prediction for Cardiff City vs Sheffield Wednesday 26 August 2023 Football 26 aug 2023 Prediction for Huddersfield vs Norwich City 26 August 2023 Football 26 aug 2023 Prediction for Brentford vs Crystal Palace 26 August 2023