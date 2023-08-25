Prediction on game Win Paris Saint-Germain Odds: 1.6 100% Bonus up to $100 5.00 Bet now

As part of the third round of the French championship, PSG will play at home with the Lens team. The match will take place on August 26.

PSG

The team entered the new season in not the best shape, as evidenced by its results. Apparently, the team was influenced by reshuffles in the club's management during the off-season.

In the first two rounds, PSG never won, having obtained only two points. For a champion and one of the strongest teams in France, this is just a shameful start.

In the last match of Ligue 1, PSG drew against Toulouse, and in the first round the team disappointed their fans by drawing with Lorient.

Apparently, in the game against Lance, the Parisians will try to be as aggressive as possible in attack, hoping for a saving striker Kylian Mbappe.

"Lens"

This team started the new season even worse. Lance is currently in 14th place with only one point in the first two matches.

Fans notice that the departure of Lance Loi Openda and Seko Fofana had a huge impact on the team's game.

In the previous round, the team played a draw at home against Rennes (1:1), and before that, Lens suffered a sensational defeat from Brest (2:3).

“Lens” is unlikely to be able to give a fight to the Parisians, although in recent years the team has traditionally strongly opposed PSG on an equal footing.

Match prediction

In this game, you should not think for a long time about what outcome to take for the forecast. Bookmakers offer good odds for the victory of the French champion (1.60) and this should be taken advantage of. We will take this outcome.