Prediction for Osnabrück vs Karlsruhe 29 July 2023
2. Bundesliga Germany 29 july 2023, 07:00 Osnabrueck - Karlsruher SC
-
- : -
Germany, Osnabruck, Stadium at the Bremer Brucke
Prediction on game Total under 3
Odds: 1.82

On Saturday, July 29, in the match of the Second German Bundesliga, Osnabrück will host Karlsruhe at home.

"Osnabrück"

Two years later, the team was able to return to the second division in Germany. Last season, Osnabrück finished third in the Third Bundesliga, allowing them to move up in the class.

During the summer off-season, Osnabrück played 6 test matches without suffering a single defeat. Interestingly, four matches ended in victory.

"Karlsruhe"

This team is a solid middle team in the Second Bundesliga with a hint of promotion. Last season, Karlsruhe finished seventh in the standings, with virtually no fight for promotion to the elite division.

In preparation for the new season, the team won 5 friendly matches, and lost only once - to Liverpool with a score of 2:4.

Statistics and history of confrontation

Osnabrück are on a 7-match unbeaten streak, while Karlsruhe have only lost one of their last four matches, winning twice.

It is also worth paying attention to the fact that "Karlsruhe" has a 6-match losing streak away (2 draws + 4 defeats).

Between themselves, the teams played 15 matches, six of which were won by Karlsruhe and only three ended in victory for Osnabrück.

Match prediction

It is very difficult to choose the winner in this confrontation, although the guests are the favorites according to the bookmakers. Of course, the hosts will not give up so easily and will try to impose their struggle. In general, there is a stubborn struggle and a bet on the total less than 3.

