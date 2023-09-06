RU RU NG NG
Prediction for Norway vs Jordan 7 September 2023
Norway Norway
Friendly International 07 sep 2023, 13:00 Norway - Jordan
-
- : -
International, Oslo, Ullevaal
Jordan Jordan
Prediction on game W2(+1.5)
Odds: 1.89

On September 7, the Norwegian national team will play a friendly match against the Jordanian team. The meeting will take place on Norwegian soil.

Norway national team

To the surprise of many, the team has not been very successful in recent matches. Norwegians got only one victory in five previous matches. The saddest thing is that the team's unsuccessful streak coincided with the start of qualification for Euro 2024.

In March, the Norwegians lost heavily to Spain with a score of 0:3, after which they tied with Georgia with a score of 1:1. This was followed by a home defeat against Scotland with a score of 1:2.

Norway secured a 3-1 victory over Cyprus in June thanks to Erling Haaland's brace. Despite this, it will be extremely difficult for them to break into the final part of Euro 2024. After four matches, the Norwegians have four points, while the leader, Scotland, has 12 points. Also, do not forget that the Spaniards play in the same group.

Jordan national team

This team has played only friendly matches since June last year. The Jordanians mostly looked decent, playing with European teams, including the Spanish national team, to which they lost 1:3.

In June they played a spectacular match against Serbia in which they lost 2-3 and then defeated Jamaica 2-1.

Match prediction

Bookmakers believe in the success of Norway and give odds of 1.29 for their victory. The odds for a draw are 5.45, while you can bet on Jordan's victory with a quote of 10.25. Most likely, the Norwegians will want to save their energy for the important Euro 2024 qualifier against Georgia, so there will be no defeat here. I'll bet +1.5 on Jordan's handicap with odds of 1.89.

Kenley Ward Kenley Ward Dailysports expert
