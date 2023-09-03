Prediction on game Strasbourg wont lose Odds: 1.8 100% Bonus up to $100 5.00 Bet now

On Sunday, September 3, the match of the fourth round of the championship of France between "Nice" and "Strasbourg" will take place.

"Nice"

In the new season, the team from the city of the same name is still undefeated. In the three starting rounds of the new season, Nice played a draw and in matches with its participation more than two goals were never scored.

Such indicators may indicate the team's low performance and problems in attack, but at the same time, it should be understood that the team looks pretty good in defense, having conceded only two goals in three rounds.

Last season they took 9th place and this season the team is faced with the task of breaking into European competition. At the moment, Nice is located on the 13th line of the standings, but if they win, they can rise close to the top six teams.

"Strasbourg"

This team also started the new season unbeaten, which is a very impressive achievement.

In general, Strasbourg has undergone big changes this year, including a change in ownership and head coach. Quite unexpectedly, it quickly affected the team's game. Already in the pre-season matches, it was clear that we had a different Strasbourg in front of us.

In the starting rounds, the team won two victories over Toulouse and Lyon. There was also a major defeat from Monaco, which, obviously, claims to be the gold of the championship.

Strasbourg is currently in sixth place in the standings with six points.

Match prediction

Bookmakers give preference to Nice, although the game of Strasbourg is much more interesting. I believe that the guests will not lose and I will bet on the outcome of 2X at a coefficient of 1.80.