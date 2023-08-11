RU RU
Prediction for Marseille vs Reims 12 August 2023

Ligue 1 France 12 aug 2023, 11:00 Marseille - Reims
France, Marseille, Stade Orange Velodrome
Prediction on game Win Marseille
In the match of the 1st round of the new championship of France on August 12, Marseille and Reims will play.

"Marseille"

The team from the city of the same name remains one of the most important in the history of French football. They were able to reclaim their place in the Champions League last season and are now gearing up to challenge for the title both domestically and on the European stage.

They take their start in the new season from the game against the more modest Reims and have every chance of entering the new campaign in a good mood.

Interestingly, Marseille lost four of the last five matches last season and they certainly want to rehabilitate themselves in front of their native audience.

"Reims"

Many analysts agree that under the leadership of William Still, this is a potentially strong team that can take a place in the middle of the Ligue 1 standings.

Last year, they showed themselves worthy, and avoided the relegation zone without any problems. At present, there is no reason to think that Reims will have any problems in the new season.

History and prediction for the match

Recently, head-to-head confrontations between these teams ended with the victories of Marseille, which did not lose to this opponent in six matches in a row.

Thus, according to the history of personal meetings, the home team are clear favorites.

Odds and predictions also confirm that the home team are the main contenders for victory. We will bet on the victory of Marseille for a pretty good odds of 1.75.

Yasmine Green Yasmine Green Dailysports expert
