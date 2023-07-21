Prediction on game W1(-2.5) Odds: 2 100% Bonus up to $100 4.50 Bet now

The reigning champion of Bulgaria Ludogorets will play the first home match of the season. On July 22, Etar from Veliko Tarnovo will visit the grandee of local football.

Ludogorets

In the first round, unexpectedly for many, the champions of the country were defeated on the road with a score of 1:3 from Krumovgrad. Already a couple of days later, as part of the Champions League qualification, Ludogorets devastatingly beat the Balkans with a score of 4:0.

After the defeat in the first match of the season, the champion of Bulgaria is on the last line of the standings, which clearly does not suit both the fans and the players.

Etar

The team from Veliko Tarnovo also failed to catch points in the first round of the national championship. In the home game, they were defeated 0:1 by Slavia from Sofia.

After an unfortunate loss, Etar is in the penultimate place of the standings.

Statistics

The teams played each other in twelve matches. It is interesting that none of these meetings ended with the victory of Etara, but Ludogorets has 11 victories. Another meeting ended in a draw.

In March of this year, Ludogorets mocked Etar in a friendly match, beating the opponent with a score of 5:1.

At the same time, in the last meeting between these teams in the national championship, Ludogorets won with a score of 6:0.

Forecast

Ludogorets players are clearly determined to win and the victory could be devastating. The opponent is one class lower, and the motivated home team can take advantage of this. We suggest betting Ludogorets on the victory with a handicap of -2.5.