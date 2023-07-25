Prediction on game Win Inter Miami CF Odds: 2.26 Bonus up to $130/€100 4.15 Bet now

As part of the 2nd round of the group stage of the CONCACAF League Cup, Inter Miami will play at home against Atlanta United. The meeting will take place on July 26.

"Inter Miami"

Last week, Lionel Messi played the first match in the team from Miami. He brought his new team a bright victory over the Mexican Cruz Azul (2:1) in the CONCACAF League Cup match.

In this case, things in the US Championship at Inter Miami are going worse than ever. The team is in last place in the Eastern Conference and in the last round it was defeated by St. Louis City with a score of 0:3.

Many believe that with the arrival of Messi and other stellar newcomers, the team will be able to improve their results and achieve a second victory in the tournament.

"Atlanta United"

For this team, the season is also not going in the best way. In their conference, the team takes 7th place.

At the same time, there are also positive aspects of the current season - the attack of Atlanta United is quite effective. The team scored 42 goals in 24 matches.

For the game with Inter Miami, the team from Atlanta goes to a series of two defeats in a row - from Orlando City (1:2) and New England Revolution (1:2).

History of confrontation

Between themselves, the teams played 10 matches, four of which ended in victory for the team from Miami. Three more victories on account of Atlanta United.

Match prediction

In this match, Inter Miami is considered the favorite, on whose victory you can bet with a coefficient of 2.26. We will believe in the power of the Argentinean phenomenon and put exactly this outcome.