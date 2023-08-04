Prediction on game Both teams to score - Yes Odds: 1.81 Bonus up to $130/€100 4.15 Bet now

In the second round of the second German Bundesliga on August 5, the match between Holstein Kiel and Greuther Furth will take place.

"Holstein"

This team started the new season very successfully, having won the away match against Eintracht Braunschweig with a minimum score of 1:0.

Last season, the team from Kiel finished eighth in the second Bundesliga standings.

In the last league season, Holstein looked pretty good at home - six wins, four draws and seven losses.

"Greuther Furth"

The team from Fürth also started the season on a strong footing, beating Paderborn 5-0 at home.

Last season, the team finished 12th in the Bundesliga 2 standings and did not show outstanding results in away matches - two wins, four draws and 11 losses.

Statistics and history of confrontation

Bookmakers find it difficult to name the favorite of the upcoming confrontation. They offer odds of 2.42 for the victory of the home team, while the quotation for the victory of the away team is set at around 2.73.

Holstein Kiel are undefeated in 4 of their last 5 home matches against Greuther Furth, while Greuther Furth have lost in 5 of their previous 8 away matches.

Match prediction

In such games, where there is no obvious favorite, a draw often happens. This match may not be an exception, but it's not worth the risk. We suggest betting that both teams will score a goal, or for those who do not believe in such an outcome, you can bet on Holstein Kiel with a handicap (0).