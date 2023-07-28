Prediction on game Total over 2.5 Odds: 1.6 Bonus up to $130/€100 4.15 Bet now

July 29 in the first round of the German Second Bundesliga will play "Hannover" and "Elversberg". The match will be broadcast tomorrow at 07:00.

"Hanover"

For this team last season was like a nightmare. Before the “Hannover” task was to reach the elite of German football, but it failed miserably. As a result - 10th place in the standings.

In preparation for the new season, Hannover showed a different side. The teams destroyed rivals, among which was the formidable Spanish “Villarreal” (3:0).

Such performances, albeit in friendly games, give fans hope for a successful season.

"Elversberg"

This team last season became the champion of the Third Bundesliga, ahead of the closest competitor by 1 point.

During the preparation for the new season, Elversberg defeated their rivals in almost all control matches. The only defeat was from Sandhausen (1:2).

Statistics and personal meetings

Hannover have won only one of their last four matches, with two defeats. At the same time, in nine of the last nine matches, the bet "total over 2.5 goals" was broken.

Hannover are on a five-game unbeaten streak at home (3 wins and 2 losses).

At the same time, Elversberg have lost only one of the last four matches, and in five of the last six matches with the participation of this team, the bet “both to score” has come in.

At the same time, Elversberg won only one of the last five away matches.

Forecast

The favorite is “Hannover”, although “Elversberg” should not be written off. It is not easy to guess the winner, but betting on the total is a great option. My bet is the total of the match over 2.5.