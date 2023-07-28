RU RU
Main Predictions Prediction for Fortuna vs Hertha 29 July 2023

Prediction for Fortuna vs Hertha 29 July 2023

Prediction for Fortuna vs Hertha 29 July 2023
Fortuna Duesseldorf Fortuna Duesseldorf
2. Bundesliga Germany 29 july 2023, 14:30 Fortuna Duesseldorf - Hertha Berlin
-
- : -
Germany, Dusseldorf, Merkur Spiel-Arena
Hertha Berlin Hertha Berlin
Match details Н2Н Tournament table Prediction
Prediction on game Total over 2.5
Odds: 1.7

Bonus up to $130/€100
MelBet 4.15
Bet now

In the match of the first round of the Second Bundesliga will play "Fortune" and "Hertha". The meeting will take place on July 29 in Düsseldorf.

"Fortuna"

Like other favorites in the Second Bundesliga, this team hopes to break into the elite division. Last season, they lacked quite a bit for this - they took 4th place in the standings, losing 8 points to the leaders.

During the summer training camp, “Fortuna” showed good results in general, not winning only one in one match (there was a 1:1 draw).

"Hertha"

This team was relegated from the elite division for the first time in 10 years.

Last season, the capital team took the last place in the Bundesliga standings, and the gap from the zone of transitional matches was only 4 points.

Statistics and meeting history

Fortuna is now on a five-match unbeaten streak (3 wins and 2 draws). The team plays high-scoring football - in four out of five matches, a total of 2.5 goals made its way. It is interesting that “Fortuna” is undefeated at home in nine matches already.

At the same time, “Hertha” lost only 1 of the last 4 matches (with two wins). 6 of “Hertha's” last 7 games have had a "Both Teams To Score" outcome, and five have had over 2.5 goals.

There is also a sad moment - “Hertha” won only 1 of the last 14 away matches, while allowing 11 defeats.

Forecast

Matches between “Fortune” and “Hertha” are effective, as evidenced by statistics. We will bet on this outcome this time as well.

Prediction on game Total over 2.5
Odds: 1.7

Bonus up to $130/€100
MelBet 4.15
Bet now
Oliver White Oliver White Dailysports expert
Upcoming Predictions
Superliga Denmark Today, 13:00 Viborg vs Lyngby predictions and betting tips on July 28, 2023 Viborg Odds: 1.81 Lyngby Recommended MelBet
2. Bundesliga Germany Today, 14:30 Hamburger vs Schalke predictions and betting tips on July 28, 2023 Hamburger SV Odds: 1.77 Schalke 04 Bet now Linebet
Pro League Belgium Today, 14:45 Royal Union vs Anderlecht predictions and betting tips on July 28, 2023 Union St.Gilloise Odds: 1.99 Anderlecht Bet now 1xBet
Prediction for Haecken vs Elfsborg 29 July 2023 Allsvenskan Sweden 29 july 2023, 09:00 Prediction for Haecken vs Elfsborg 29 July 2023 Haecken Odds: 2.05 Elfsborg Recommended 1xBet
Prediction for Valerenga vs Sandefjord 29 July 2023 Eliteserien Norway 29 july 2023, 09:30 Prediction for Valerenga vs Sandefjord 29 July 2023 Vaalerenga Odds: 1.52 Sandefjord Bet now MelBet
Best bookmakers
1xBet On site Linebet On site Parimatch On site
All rating
Latest News
Football news Today, 07:00 Al-Hilal with Mbappe switched to another world football star Football news Today, 06:00 The famous football player called the true reason for Ronaldo's move to Saudi Arabia Football news Today, 05:00 Messi presented gifts to all Inter Miami players Football news Today, 04:00 He supported Mbappe: PSG want to get rid of their captain Football news Today, 03:00 Bayern take decisive step towards Kane transfer Football news Yesterday, 17:10 Barcelona want to buy the Spanish talented defender Football news Yesterday, 17:07 Karim Benzema scores the winning goal on his debut for Al Ittihad Football news Yesterday, 16:55 Bayern goalkeeper close to joining Inter Football news Yesterday, 16:45 Chelsea offer more than €90m for Brighton midfielder Football news Yesterday, 16:35 Betis announce signing of Barcelona academy graduate
Sport Predictions
Football Today Viborg vs Lyngby predictions and betting tips on July 28, 2023 Football Today Hamburger vs Schalke predictions and betting tips on July 28, 2023 Football Today Royal Union vs Anderlecht predictions and betting tips on July 28, 2023 Football 29 july 2023 Prediction for Haecken vs Elfsborg 29 July 2023 Football 29 july 2023 Prediction for Valerenga vs Sandefjord 29 July 2023 Football 29 july 2023 Prediction for Metalist-1925 vs Shakhtar 29 July 2023 Football 29 july 2023 Vejle vs Copenhagen predictions and betting tips on July 29, 2023 Football 29 july 2023 Eupen vs Westerlo predictions and betting tips on July 29, 2023 Football 29 july 2023 Prediction for Kaisar vs Kairat 29 July 2023 Football 29 july 2023 Prediction for Stabaek vs Molde 29 July 2023