In the match of the first round of the Second Bundesliga will play "Fortune" and "Hertha". The meeting will take place on July 29 in Düsseldorf.

"Fortuna"

Like other favorites in the Second Bundesliga, this team hopes to break into the elite division. Last season, they lacked quite a bit for this - they took 4th place in the standings, losing 8 points to the leaders.

During the summer training camp, “Fortuna” showed good results in general, not winning only one in one match (there was a 1:1 draw).

"Hertha"

This team was relegated from the elite division for the first time in 10 years.

Last season, the capital team took the last place in the Bundesliga standings, and the gap from the zone of transitional matches was only 4 points.

Statistics and meeting history

Fortuna is now on a five-match unbeaten streak (3 wins and 2 draws). The team plays high-scoring football - in four out of five matches, a total of 2.5 goals made its way. It is interesting that “Fortuna” is undefeated at home in nine matches already.

At the same time, “Hertha” lost only 1 of the last 4 matches (with two wins). 6 of “Hertha's” last 7 games have had a "Both Teams To Score" outcome, and five have had over 2.5 goals.

There is also a sad moment - “Hertha” won only 1 of the last 14 away matches, while allowing 11 defeats.

Forecast

Matches between “Fortune” and “Hertha” are effective, as evidenced by statistics. We will bet on this outcome this time as well.