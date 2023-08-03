Prediction on game W2(0) Odds: 2.35 Bonus up to $130/€100 4.15 Bet now

In the second round of the second Bundesliga on the evening of August 5, the match between Elversberg and Hansa will take place.

"Elversberg"

The team played the first match of the season away against Hannover and led 2-0, but could not keep the winning score, drawing 2-2.

Last season, the team played in the third Bundesliga, where they became champions. She finished the season with 22 wins, 8 draws and 8 losses.

"Hansa"

At the same time, the team from Rostock started the new season of the second Bundesliga with a victory, sending two unanswered goals against Nuremberg (2:0).

Last season, Hansa finished 13th in Bundesliga 2, 10 points clear of the relegation zone.

Statistics and meeting history

Bookmakers are inclined to believe that the home team will be able to win. For the victory of Elversberg, they offer a coefficient of 2.17, while a quote of 3.20 is set for the guests.

Notably, Elversberg are unbeaten in 7 of their last 8 home matches, while Hansa are unbeaten in their previous 3 away matches.

As for the history of personal confrontations, the teams had only two meetings between each other. Both times the players from Rostock were stronger.

Match prediction

Elversberg is a newcomer to the second Bundesliga and in this match they will have to play with a strong middle peasant in the championship. Why bookmakers give such preference to the home team remains a mystery to me. I propose to bet on the victory of "Gunnsa" with a handicap of 0 and catch a pretty nice odds.