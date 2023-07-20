Prediction on game W2(+1.5) Odds: 1.63 Bonus up to $130/€100 4.15 Bet now

On July 21, the next match of the Icelandic championship will take place, in which Breidablik will take on the modest Vestmannaeyjar.

Breidablik

This team is much stronger than its opponent and therefore is considered the obvious favorite of the confrontation.

Only the fact that the local giant has already played five matches in July and plays on several fronts can interfere with the situation, which is reflected in the physical preparation of the team.

The team had a tough match in the Champions League qualification this week, where they beat Shamrock Rovers 2-1.

In this regard, the forces of Breidablik's players may be running out, although they should beat Vestmannaeyjar even in this situation.

Westmannaeyjar

Before the confrontation with the championship leader, the team ranks eighth in the table, but only one point separates it from the top six.

Such a team is able to fight against the tired Breidablik, and even if there is a defeat, then one should not expect defeat.

Statistics

In recent games, Vestmannaeyjar lost only once in five matches - from Valur. In doing so, they defeated Fram (1-0), KA Akureyri (2-0) and drew with Keflavik (1-1) and KR Reykjavik (1-1).

It is worth noting another very interesting fact that in 2023 Breidablik lost twice to Westmannaeyjar: 1-2 in the championship and 2-3 in the league cup.

Match prediction

There is a bet with a handicap (+1.5) on Vestmannaeyjar. Due to the tight schedule, Breidablik can make a mistake, which the opposing team players, who have recently gained momentum, will gladly take advantage of.