Main Predictions Portugal vs Slovakia prediction and betting tips on October 13, 2023

Oliver White Oliver White Dailysports expert
Portugal vs Slovakia prediction
Portugal Portugal
European Championship 13 oct 2023, 14:45 Portugal - Slovakia
-
- : -
International, Porto, Estadio do Dragao
Slovakia Slovakia
Review Н2Н Tournament table Odds Prediction
Prediction on game Total over 2.5
Odds: 1.65

The national teams of Portugal and Slovakia will play against each other as part of the Euro 2024 Qualification. The battle will take place at Estádio do Dragão in Porto on Friday, October 13, and will start at 20:45 CET.

Portugal


The Portuguese national team does not miss great tournaments at the international stage and has got several significant victories on its list of achievements. It is reasonable to mention the triumphs in the Nations League and the Euro 2016. It is also worth noting the lost final of the home European Championship in 2004 (with young Ronaldo in the line-up).

By the way, Cristiano is still in business. He confidently leads his team to the Euro 2024 in Germany. Speaking about the current qualifying cycle, the Portuguese won all 6 matches with a total score of 24-0.

Slovakia


The Slovaks have experience of performing at one World Championship (up to the 1/8 final stage in South Africa in 2010) and at two previous European Championships, where the best result was also the 1/8 final stage in 2016.

This time, Francesco Calzona’s team has a good chance of competing at the third Euro in a row. It is in the 2nd position in its qualifying group, but, to be honest, there is a difficult calendar ahead. However, everything depends on the footballers.

Interesting facts and the statistics of head-to-head matches


• Portugal has won 4 previous home matches by an aggregate score of 20-0.
• The Slovaks have not lost in away matches in 3 games in a row.
• The opponents have played 5 head-to-head matches: 1 draw and 4 victories for “the European Brazilians”.

Prediction


Portugal looks like the undisputed favourite of the following battle. I have no doubt that the team will be able to extend its winning streak. I think there will be a lot of goals in this confrontation, so I bet on “total: over 2.5”.

Prediction on game Total over 2.5
Odds: 1.65

