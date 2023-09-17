Prediction on game Win Lyon Odds: 1.72 Bonus up to $130/€100 4.90 Bet now

On September 17, 2023, a match will take place between the Lyon and Le Havre teams as part of the French championship. Due to poor results at the beginning of the season, Lyon ended up in last place, which is why they even had to fire their coach.

Olympique Lyonnais

Lyon had problems even before the start of the championship, scoring very few goals in test games. In the first four matches of the new French Championship, the trend continued. At the moment, they have scored only 3 goals - the fewest of all teams in the standings. At the same time, the grandee of French football missed 10 - more than anyone else.

Now they have only one point, which they won in the match with Nice. Unexpectedly for many, the “Les Gones” occupy last place in the table.

Le Havre

This team won the country's second division last season and will now try to gain a foothold in the elite of French football. Their first priority is to stay in this division, and so far they are coping with it.

After four rounds they scored 5 points and are in 10th place. In the last round they hosted Lorient at home and defeated their opponents with a score of 3:0.

Interesting facts and match prediction

More than 2.5 goals have been scored in 12 of Lyon's last 13 matches. In addition, the home team beat Le Havre six times in a row.

Bookmakers are hinting that Lyon will get their first victory in this match and I agree with this. Very often, after a coach leaves, a team plays differently and this case may not be an exception. I will bet on the home team's victory with odds of 1.72.