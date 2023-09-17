RU RU NG NG
Main Predictions Olympique Lyonnais - Le Havre prediction and betting tips on September 17, 2023

Olympique Lyonnais - Le Havre prediction and betting tips on September 17, 2023

Robert Sykes Robert Sykes Dailysports expert
Olympique Lyonnais - Le Havre prediction and betting tips on September 17, 2023
Lyon Lyon
Ligue 1 France Today, 14:45 Lyon - Le Havre
-
- : -
France, Lyon, Groupama Stadium
Le Havre Le Havre
Review Н2Н Tournament table Odds Prediction
Prediction on game Win Lyon
Odds: 1.72

Bonus up to $130/€100
MelBet 4.90
Bet now

On September 17, 2023, a match will take place between the Lyon and Le Havre teams as part of the French championship. Due to poor results at the beginning of the season, Lyon ended up in last place, which is why they even had to fire their coach.

Olympique Lyonnais

Lyon had problems even before the start of the championship, scoring very few goals in test games. In the first four matches of the new French Championship, the trend continued. At the moment, they have scored only 3 goals - the fewest of all teams in the standings. At the same time, the grandee of French football missed 10 - more than anyone else.

Now they have only one point, which they won in the match with Nice. Unexpectedly for many, the “Les Gones” occupy last place in the table.

Le Havre

This team won the country's second division last season and will now try to gain a foothold in the elite of French football. Their first priority is to stay in this division, and so far they are coping with it.

After four rounds they scored 5 points and are in 10th place. In the last round they hosted Lorient at home and defeated their opponents with a score of 3:0.

Interesting facts and match prediction

More than 2.5 goals have been scored in 12 of Lyon's last 13 matches. In addition, the home team beat Le Havre six times in a row.

Bookmakers are hinting that Lyon will get their first victory in this match and I agree with this. Very often, after a coach leaves, a team plays differently and this case may not be an exception. I will bet on the home team's victory with odds of 1.72.

Prediction on game Win Lyon
Odds: 1.72

Bonus up to $130/€100
MelBet 4.90
Bet now
Upcoming Predictions
Bundesliga Germany Today, 09:30 Heidenheim vs Werder Bremen prediction and betting tips on September 17, 2023 FC Heidenheim Odds: 1.66 Werder Bremen Recommended Linebet
LaLiga Spain Today, 10:15 Villarreal vs Almeria prediction and betting tips on September 17, 2023 Villarreal Odds: 1.83 Almeria Bet now Мелбет
Ligue 1 France Today, 11:05 Marseille vs Toulouse prediction and betting tips on September 17, 2023 Marseille Odds: 1.69 Toulouse Bet now БетВиннер
Forecast for the match Everton - Arsenal September 16, 2023 Premier League England Today, 11:30 Everton vs Arsenal prediction and betting tips on September 16, 2023 Everton Odds: 1.58 Arsenal Recommended Мелбет
Trabzonspor vs Besiktas prediction and betting tips on September 17, 2023 Super Lig Turkey Today, 13:00 Trabzonspor vs Besiktas prediction and betting tips on September 17, 2023 Trabzonspor Odds: 1.67 Besiktas Bet now Мелбет
Best bookmakers
1xBet Visit site MelBet Visit site BetWinner Visit site
All rating
Latest News
Football news Today, 08:30 Laminе Yamal and Alejandro Balde agreed on new contracts with Barcelona Football news Today, 08:08 “We don’t care about Messi”: Inter Miami’s offenders spoke out against the hype in MLS Football news Today, 07:35 Simeone: Worst game since I took charge of Atletico Football news Today, 07:17 Vlahovic set a record for Juventus that even Ronaldo couldn't beat Football news Today, 06:52 English Premier League 2023–24: latest standings, fixtures & results for matchday 5 Football news Today, 06:40 Arsenal is preparing a new contract for Zinchenko Football news Today, 06:12 Carlo Ancelotti talks about Vinicius' recovery Football news Today, 05:30 Pochettino: Give us time Football news Today, 05:00 It became known why Man City postponed negotiations on a new contract with De Bruyne Football news Today, 04:30 Lunin will leave Real Madrid as a free agent
Sport Predictions
Football Today Heidenheim vs Werder Bremen prediction and betting tips on September 17, 2023 Football Today Villarreal vs Almeria prediction and betting tips on September 17, 2023 Football Today Marseille vs Toulouse prediction and betting tips on September 17, 2023 Football Today Everton vs Arsenal prediction and betting tips on September 16, 2023 Football Today Trabzonspor vs Besiktas prediction and betting tips on September 17, 2023 Football Today Olympique Lyonnais - Le Havre prediction and betting tips on September 17, 2023 Football Today Roma vs Empoli prediction and betting tips on September 17, 2023 Football Today Real Madrid vs Real Sociedad prediction and betting tips on September 17, 2023 Football Today Austin FC vs Portland Timbers prediction and betting tips on September 18, 2023 Football 20 sep 2023 Olimpia Asuncion vs Sportivo Ameliano prediction and betting tips on September 21, 2023