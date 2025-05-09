Nottingham vs Leicester prediction, H2H and probable lineups — 11 May 2025

Prediction on game Nottingham Forest Win & Total over 2.5 Odds: 1.95 1WIN Casino Bonus +500% to deposit Dailysports777 Promo code copied 4.85 Bet now

On May 11, 2025, the City Ground in Nottingham will host another thrilling Premier League clash as Nottingham Forest take on Leicester City. Here’s a combined bet with strong odds for success.

Nottingham

The Tricky Trees, under the guidance of Nuno Espírito Santo, have become one of the season’s biggest surprises. Sixth in the league table with a real shot at Champions League qualification just three games before the finish—such progress was beyond even the wildest dreams of the most optimistic Forest fans. The team plays a pragmatic brand of football, putting a premium on a rock-solid defense, which this season ranks among the Premier League’s best. Forest are especially confident at home: they’re tied with Liverpool for the fewest goals conceded on their own ground.

Notably, Nottingham remains the only team in the league not to lose to the future champions, picking up four points in those encounters. Arsenal could become the second such club—if they beat Arne Slot’s men at Anfield in the upcoming round.

However, the end of the season hasn’t been kind to Forest so far. They’ve lost four of their last six matches, picking up just four points and sliding from third place down to sixth. Particularly worrying are their two consecutive home defeats, in which the Tricky Trees failed to score even once.

The upcoming match against Leicester, notorious for their defensive woes, is a perfect chance for Forest to bounce back. Not only do they need to snap their poor run, but also restore confidence up front—crucial in what’s becoming an increasingly tight race for European spots.

Leicester

Leicester finally grabbed their first win in 13 matches last round. During that dismal stretch, the Foxes managed just one point, suffering 11 defeats—a run that definitively ended their hopes of staying in the Premier League. After a triumphant Championship campaign, Leicester have endured one of their worst Premier League seasons—plainly not ready for top-flight competition. A managerial change mid-season didn’t help; if anything, it deepened the crisis.

Amid all the disappointment, Jamie Vardy remains the club’s one true shining light. With 199 goals for Leicester, all eyes are on whether he can reach the symbolic 200-goal milestone. The Englishman is a club legend—he’s already earned his statue at the King Power—and now fate is giving him a chance to add another chapter to his storied career. It wouldn’t be a surprise if his landmark goal comes against Forest.

Probable lineups

Nottingham Forest: Sels, Aina, Milenković, Morato, Williams, Domínguez, Sangaré, Elanga, Gibbs-White, Anderson, Wood

Match facts and H2H

The "Under 2.5 goals" bet has landed in Nottingham’s last six home matches.

Leicester have struggled badly away from home: just two goals scored in their last five away fixtures. What’s more, the Foxes have the league’s worst away defense—42 goals conceded on their travels.

Another point in Forest’s favor: they won the reverse fixture convincingly, beating Leicester 3-1 away.

Prediction

Taking into account motivation, form, and league position, all signs point to an open, entertaining clash where Forest should justify their favorite status. Our bet: “Nottingham win (1X2 home win) and over 2.5 goals” at odds of 1.95