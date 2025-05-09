RU RU ES ES FR FR
Search
Search results
Dailysports Predictions Football Premier League England Nottingham vs Leicester prediction, H2H and probable lineups — 11 May 2025

Nottingham vs Leicester prediction, H2H and probable lineups — 11 May 2025

Robert Sykes Robert Sykes Dailysports's expert
Nottingham Forest vs Leicester prediction Photo: https://x.com/TransfersLIVE
Nottingham Forest Nottingham Forest
English Premier League 11 may 2025, 09:15 Nottingham Forest - Leicester
-
- : -
England, Nottingham, City Ground, Nottingham
Leicester Leicester
Review H2H Tournament table Odds Prediction
Prediction on game Nottingham Forest Win & Total over 2.5
Odds: 1.95
1WIN Casino Bonus +500% to deposit
Dailysports777 Promo code copied
1Win 4.85
Bet now

On May 11, 2025, the City Ground in Nottingham will host another thrilling Premier League clash as Nottingham Forest take on Leicester City. Here’s a combined bet with strong odds for success.

Nottingham

The Tricky Trees, under the guidance of Nuno Espírito Santo, have become one of the season’s biggest surprises. Sixth in the league table with a real shot at Champions League qualification just three games before the finish—such progress was beyond even the wildest dreams of the most optimistic Forest fans. The team plays a pragmatic brand of football, putting a premium on a rock-solid defense, which this season ranks among the Premier League’s best. Forest are especially confident at home: they’re tied with Liverpool for the fewest goals conceded on their own ground.

Notably, Nottingham remains the only team in the league not to lose to the future champions, picking up four points in those encounters. Arsenal could become the second such club—if they beat Arne Slot’s men at Anfield in the upcoming round.

However, the end of the season hasn’t been kind to Forest so far. They’ve lost four of their last six matches, picking up just four points and sliding from third place down to sixth. Particularly worrying are their two consecutive home defeats, in which the Tricky Trees failed to score even once.

The upcoming match against Leicester, notorious for their defensive woes, is a perfect chance for Forest to bounce back. Not only do they need to snap their poor run, but also restore confidence up front—crucial in what’s becoming an increasingly tight race for European spots.

Leicester

Leicester finally grabbed their first win in 13 matches last round. During that dismal stretch, the Foxes managed just one point, suffering 11 defeats—a run that definitively ended their hopes of staying in the Premier League. After a triumphant Championship campaign, Leicester have endured one of their worst Premier League seasons—plainly not ready for top-flight competition. A managerial change mid-season didn’t help; if anything, it deepened the crisis.

Amid all the disappointment, Jamie Vardy remains the club’s one true shining light. With 199 goals for Leicester, all eyes are on whether he can reach the symbolic 200-goal milestone. The Englishman is a club legend—he’s already earned his statue at the King Power—and now fate is giving him a chance to add another chapter to his storied career. It wouldn’t be a surprise if his landmark goal comes against Forest.

Probable lineups

  • Nottingham Forest: Sels, Aina, Milenković, Morato, Williams, Domínguez, Sangaré, Elanga, Gibbs-White, Anderson, Wood
  • Leicester City: Stolarczyk, Justin, Faes, Coady, Thomas, Ndidi, Soumaré, McAteer, El Hannous, Ayew, Vardy

Match facts and H2H

  • The "Under 2.5 goals" bet has landed in Nottingham’s last six home matches.
  • Leicester have struggled badly away from home: just two goals scored in their last five away fixtures. What’s more, the Foxes have the league’s worst away defense—42 goals conceded on their travels.
  • Another point in Forest’s favor: they won the reverse fixture convincingly, beating Leicester 3-1 away.

Prediction

Taking into account motivation, form, and league position, all signs point to an open, entertaining clash where Forest should justify their favorite status. Our bet: “Nottingham win (1X2 home win) and over 2.5 goals” at odds of 1.95

Prediction on game Nottingham Forest Win & Total over 2.5
Odds: 1.95
1WIN Casino Bonus +500% to deposit
Dailysports777 Promo code copied
1Win 4.85
Bet now
Comments
Only registered users can post and reply to comments
Upcoming Predictions
Coventry vs Sunderland prediction EFL Championship Today, 15:00 Coventry vs Sunderland prediction, H2H and probable lineups - 9 May 2025 Coventry Odds: 2.5 Sunderland Recommended 1Win
Leyton Orient vs Stockport County prediction League One England 10 may 2025, 07:30 Leyton Orient vs Stockport County prediction and betting tips on May 10, 2025 Leyton Orient Odds: 1.86 Stockport County Bet now 1xBet
Valencia vs Getafe prediction LaLiga Spain 10 may 2025, 08:00 Valencia vs Getafe prediction: will the hosts extend their incredible run? Valencia Odds: 2.06 Getafe Bet now Melbet
Como vs Cagliari prediction Serie A Italy 10 may 2025, 09:00 Como vs Cagliari prediction, H2H and probable lineups - May 10, 2025 Como Odds: 1.9 Cagliari Recommended Melbet
Holstein Kiel vs Freiburg prediction Bundesliga Germany 10 may 2025, 09:30 Holstein vs Freiburg prediction, H2H and probable lineups - May 10, 2025 Holstein Kiel Odds: 1.6 Freiburg Bet now 22Bet
Union Berlin vs FC Heidenheim prediction Bundesliga Germany 10 may 2025, 09:30 Union vs Heidenheim prediction, H2H and probable lineups - May 10, 2025 Union Berlin Odds: 1.76 FC Heidenheim Bet now 1xBet
Wolverhampton vs Brighton prediction English Premier League 10 may 2025, 10:00 Wolverhampton - Brighton prediction, H2H and probable lineups - 10 May 2025 Wolverhampton Odds: 1.77 Brighton Recommended 22Bet
Southampton vs Manchester City prediction English Premier League 10 may 2025, 10:00 Southampton vs Manchester City prediction, H2H and probable line-ups - May 10, 2025 Southampton Odds: 1.65 Manchester City Bet now 1xBet
Ipswich vs Brentford prediction English Premier League 10 may 2025, 10:00 Ipswich - Brentford prediction, H2H and probable lineups - 10 May 2025 Ipswich Odds: 1.82 Brentford Bet now Betwinner
Lazio vs Juventus prediction Serie A Italy 10 may 2025, 12:00 Lazio vs Juventus: Who will secure their spot in the UEFA Champions League zone? Lazio Odds: 3.2 Juventus Recommended 1Win
Lazio vs Juventus prediction Serie A Italy 10 may 2025, 12:00 Fulham vs Everton: can Fulham close in on the Premier League top 7? Lazio Odds: 1.85 Juventus Bet now 1Win
Trabzonspor vs Galatasaray prediction Super Lig Turkey 10 may 2025, 12:00 Trabzonspor vs Galatasaray prediction, H2H and probable line-ups – 10 May 2025 Trabzonspor Odds: 1.62 Galatasaray Bet now 1xBet
Upcoming matches
All
Wolfsburg - : - Hoffenheim Today, 14:30 Bundesliga Germany
Wolfsburg
-
Hoffenheim
-
14:30
AC Milan - : - Bologna Today, 14:45 Serie A Italy
AC Milan
-
Bologna
-
14:45
Las Palmas - : - Rayo Vallecano Today, 15:00 LaLiga Spain
Las Palmas
-
Rayo Vallecano
-
15:00
Western Sydney Wanderers FC - : - Melbourne Victory 10 may 2025, 05:35 A-League Men Australia
Western Sydney Wanderers FC
-
Melbourne Victory
-
05:35
Valencia - : - Getafe 10 may 2025, 08:00 LaLiga Spain
Valencia
-
Getafe
-
08:00
Como - : - Cagliari 10 may 2025, 09:00 Serie A Italy
Como
-
Cagliari
-
09:00
Holstein Kiel - : - Freiburg 10 may 2025, 09:30 Bundesliga Germany
Holstein Kiel
-
Freiburg
-
09:30
Bochum - : - Mainz 05 10 may 2025, 09:30 Bundesliga Germany
Bochum
-
Mainz 05
-
09:30
Union Berlin - : - FC Heidenheim 10 may 2025, 09:30 Bundesliga Germany
Union Berlin
-
FC Heidenheim
-
09:30
Werder Bremen - : - RB Leipzig 10 may 2025, 09:30 Bundesliga Germany
Werder Bremen
-
RB Leipzig
-
09:30
Latest News
Football news Today, 10:30 BREAKING! Florian Wirtz agrees transfer to Bayern Lifestyle Today, 10:07 New club chosen? Kevin De Bruyne’s wife spotted in Naples Football news Today, 09:59 Hope for Italy! Another pattern discovered between the election of a new Pope and the football World Cup champion Football news Today, 09:25 Rodrygo is close to leaving Real Madrid this summer. Everything depends on Xabi Alonso Football news Today, 09:24 Already back at it. Neymar shows intense training after latest injury Football news Today, 08:46 Bayer is ready for the future. Xabi Alonso comments on his departure from the club Lifestyle Today, 08:41 “We are desperate”: Ansu Fati’s neighbors complain about his wild late-night parties Lifestyle Today, 08:19 Serena Williams congratulates Gary Neville on full acquisition of Salford City rights Football news Today, 08:12 Official: Xabi Alonso leaves Bayer Leverkusen Football news Today, 07:57 In top shape. Erling Haaland showcases his work at Manchester City team training
Daily Sports News, Predictions and Live Scores