RU RU ES ES FR FR
Search
Search results
Dailysports Predictions Football Premier League England Newcastle vs Chelsea prediction: Should we expect a high-scoring clash for the Champions League spot?

Newcastle vs Chelsea prediction: Should we expect a high-scoring clash for the Champions League spot?

Kenley Ward Kenley Ward Dailysports's expert
Newcastle vs Chelsea prediction x.com/NUFC
Newcastle Newcastle
English Premier League 11 may 2025, 07:00 Newcastle - Chelsea
-
- : -
England, Newcastle, St James' Park
Chelsea Chelsea
Review H2H Tournament table Odds Prediction
Prediction on game Total over 2.5
Odds: 1.57

Bonus up to $130/€100
Melbet 4.92
Bet now

On Sunday, May 11, in Matchweek 36 of the English Premier League, Newcastle will host Chelsea. Kick-off is at 13:00 Central European Time. I’m offering a bet on the total goals scored in the match.

Key facts and head-to-head history

  • Newcastle have won five consecutive home matches in the Premier League.
  • In their last two home games, Newcastle have scored eight goals.
  • Chelsea are on a five-match winning streak across all competitions.
  • Four of Newcastle’s last five matches have seen over 2 goals scored.
  • In Matchweek 9 of this Premier League season, Chelsea beat Newcastle 2-1.

Match preview

This season didn’t start well for Newcastle, but as 2024 progressed, they found their rhythm and gradually climbed the table. Now, the Magpies sit fourth and have a great shot at qualifying for the Champions League. However, their lead over sixth-placed Nottingham Forest is just two points, and Forest face league outsiders Leicester this week.

Recent results have slightly complicated Eddie Howe’s side’s situation. Last time out, Newcastle drew 1-1 with Brighton, previously beat Ipswich (3-0), but also suffered a heavy 1-4 defeat to Aston Villa. Over the last five matches, Newcastle have picked up 10 points.

Chelsea, on the other hand, had the opposite trajectory. Enzo Maresca’s team started the campaign in fine form but suffered a sharp downturn at the start of 2025. Part of this is due to the dip in form of their main star, Cole Palmer. Chelsea are currently fifth, which this season is enough for Champions League qualification. The Blues have the same points tally as Newcastle but trail due to an inferior goal difference.

However, the Londoners come into this game on a three-match winning streak. Last weekend, Chelsea beat Liverpool 3-1 at home, having previously edged out Everton (1-0), Fulham (2-1), and surprisingly drew 2-2 with Ipswich.

Chelsea are also still fighting for the UEFA Conference League trophy, having reached the final after beating Djurgården 5-1 on aggregate.

Probable line-ups

  • Newcastle: Pope, Trippier, Livramento, Schär, Burn, Guimarães, Tonali, Willock, Murphy, Barnes, Isak
  • Chelsea: Robert Sánchez, Caicedo, Chalobah, Colwill, Cucurella, Enzo Fernández, Lavia, Pedro Neto, Palmer, Madueke, Jackson

Newcastle vs Chelsea match prediction

Newcastle have been in excellent form, especially at home. But the main strength of both sides is their attacking play, so I expect a high-scoring encounter and am backing over 2.5 total goals.

Prediction on game Total over 2.5
Odds: 1.57

Bonus up to $130/€100
Melbet 4.92
Bet now
Comments
Only registered users can post and reply to comments
Upcoming Predictions
Switzerland vs Czechia prediction World Cup 2025 Today, 10:20 Switzerland vs Czechia. Prediction and bet for the match on May 9, 2025 Switzerland Odds: 1.74 Czechia Recommended Betwinner
Coventry vs Sunderland prediction EFL Championship Today, 15:00 Coventry vs Sunderland prediction, H2H and probable lineups - 9 May 2025 Coventry Odds: 2.5 Sunderland Bet now 1Win
Leyton Orient vs Stockport County prediction League One England 10 may 2025, 07:30 Leyton Orient vs Stockport County prediction and betting tips on May 10, 2025 Leyton Orient Odds: 1.86 Stockport County Bet now 1xBet
Valencia vs Getafe prediction LaLiga Spain 10 may 2025, 08:00 Valencia vs Getafe prediction: will the hosts extend their incredible run? Valencia Odds: 2.06 Getafe Recommended Melbet
Como vs Cagliari prediction Serie A Italy 10 may 2025, 09:00 Como vs Cagliari prediction, H2H and probable lineups - May 10, 2025 Como Odds: 1.9 Cagliari Bet now Melbet
Holstein Kiel vs Freiburg prediction Bundesliga Germany 10 may 2025, 09:30 Holstein vs Freiburg prediction, H2H and probable lineups - May 10, 2025 Holstein Kiel Odds: 1.6 Freiburg Bet now 22Bet
Union Berlin vs FC Heidenheim prediction Bundesliga Germany 10 may 2025, 09:30 Union vs Heidenheim prediction, H2H and probable lineups - May 10, 2025 Union Berlin Odds: 1.76 FC Heidenheim Recommended 1xBet
Werder Bremen vs RB Leipzig prediction Bundesliga Germany 10 may 2025, 09:30 Werder vs Leipzig prediction, H2H and probable lineups – 10 May 2025 Werder Bremen Odds: 1.54 RB Leipzig Bet now 1xBet
Wolverhampton vs Brighton prediction English Premier League 10 may 2025, 10:00 Wolverhampton - Brighton prediction, H2H and probable lineups - 10 May 2025 Wolverhampton Odds: 1.77 Brighton Bet now 22Bet
Southampton vs Manchester City prediction English Premier League 10 may 2025, 10:00 Southampton vs Manchester City prediction, H2H and probable line-ups - May 10, 2025 Southampton Odds: 1.65 Manchester City Recommended 1xBet
Ipswich vs Brentford prediction English Premier League 10 may 2025, 10:00 Ipswich - Brentford prediction, H2H and probable lineups - 10 May 2025 Ipswich Odds: 1.82 Brentford Bet now Betwinner
Lazio vs Juventus prediction Serie A Italy 10 may 2025, 12:00 Lazio vs Juventus: Who will secure their spot in the UEFA Champions League zone? Lazio Odds: 3.2 Juventus Bet now 1Win
Upcoming matches
All
Wolfsburg - : - Hoffenheim Today, 14:30 Bundesliga Germany
Wolfsburg
-
Hoffenheim
-
14:30
AC Milan - : - Bologna Today, 14:45 Serie A Italy
AC Milan
-
Bologna
-
14:45
Las Palmas - : - Rayo Vallecano Today, 15:00 LaLiga Spain
Las Palmas
-
Rayo Vallecano
-
15:00
Western Sydney Wanderers FC - : - Melbourne Victory 10 may 2025, 05:35 A-League Men Australia
Western Sydney Wanderers FC
-
Melbourne Victory
-
05:35
Valencia - : - Getafe 10 may 2025, 08:00 LaLiga Spain
Valencia
-
Getafe
-
08:00
Como - : - Cagliari 10 may 2025, 09:00 Serie A Italy
Como
-
Cagliari
-
09:00
Holstein Kiel - : - Freiburg 10 may 2025, 09:30 Bundesliga Germany
Holstein Kiel
-
Freiburg
-
09:30
Bochum - : - Mainz 05 10 may 2025, 09:30 Bundesliga Germany
Bochum
-
Mainz 05
-
09:30
Union Berlin - : - FC Heidenheim 10 may 2025, 09:30 Bundesliga Germany
Union Berlin
-
FC Heidenheim
-
09:30
Werder Bremen - : - RB Leipzig 10 may 2025, 09:30 Bundesliga Germany
Werder Bremen
-
RB Leipzig
-
09:30
Latest News
Football news Today, 08:46 Bayer is ready for the future. Xabi Alonso comments on his departure from the club Lifestyle Today, 08:41 “We are desperate”: Ansu Fati’s neighbors complain about his wild late-night parties Lifestyle Today, 08:19 Serena Williams congratulates Gary Neville on full acquisition of Salford City rights Football news Today, 08:12 Official: Xabi Alonso leaves Bayer Leverkusen Football news Today, 07:57 In top shape. Erling Haaland showcases his work at Manchester City team training Lifestyle Today, 07:39 Arturo Vidal launches his own YouTube podcast, stepping into the role of interviewer Football news Today, 07:13 It has been announced who won Premier League player and manager of the month awards Lifestyle Today, 06:50 Nonsense or...? Cuban astrologer predicts Leo Messi will soon split from his wife Football news Today, 06:41 Official: Mohamed Salah clinches another individual award Lifestyle Today, 06:26 Madness. PSG fans steal Bayern defender Boey's cap after Arsenal match
Daily Sports News, Predictions and Live Scores