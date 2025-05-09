Newcastle vs Chelsea prediction: Should we expect a high-scoring clash for the Champions League spot?

Prediction on game Total over 2.5 Odds: 1.57 Bonus up to $130/€100 4.92 Bet now

On Sunday, May 11, in Matchweek 36 of the English Premier League, Newcastle will host Chelsea. Kick-off is at 13:00 Central European Time. I’m offering a bet on the total goals scored in the match.

Key facts and head-to-head history

Newcastle have won five consecutive home matches in the Premier League.

In their last two home games, Newcastle have scored eight goals.

Chelsea are on a five-match winning streak across all competitions.

Four of Newcastle’s last five matches have seen over 2 goals scored.

In Matchweek 9 of this Premier League season, Chelsea beat Newcastle 2-1.

Match preview

This season didn’t start well for Newcastle, but as 2024 progressed, they found their rhythm and gradually climbed the table. Now, the Magpies sit fourth and have a great shot at qualifying for the Champions League. However, their lead over sixth-placed Nottingham Forest is just two points, and Forest face league outsiders Leicester this week.

Recent results have slightly complicated Eddie Howe’s side’s situation. Last time out, Newcastle drew 1-1 with Brighton, previously beat Ipswich (3-0), but also suffered a heavy 1-4 defeat to Aston Villa. Over the last five matches, Newcastle have picked up 10 points.

Chelsea, on the other hand, had the opposite trajectory. Enzo Maresca’s team started the campaign in fine form but suffered a sharp downturn at the start of 2025. Part of this is due to the dip in form of their main star, Cole Palmer. Chelsea are currently fifth, which this season is enough for Champions League qualification. The Blues have the same points tally as Newcastle but trail due to an inferior goal difference.

However, the Londoners come into this game on a three-match winning streak. Last weekend, Chelsea beat Liverpool 3-1 at home, having previously edged out Everton (1-0), Fulham (2-1), and surprisingly drew 2-2 with Ipswich.

Chelsea are also still fighting for the UEFA Conference League trophy, having reached the final after beating Djurgården 5-1 on aggregate.

Probable line-ups

Newcastle: Pope, Trippier, Livramento, Schär, Burn, Guimarães, Tonali, Willock, Murphy, Barnes, Isak

Pope, Trippier, Livramento, Schär, Burn, Guimarães, Tonali, Willock, Murphy, Barnes, Isak Chelsea: Robert Sánchez, Caicedo, Chalobah, Colwill, Cucurella, Enzo Fernández, Lavia, Pedro Neto, Palmer, Madueke, Jackson

Newcastle vs Chelsea match prediction

Newcastle have been in excellent form, especially at home. But the main strength of both sides is their attacking play, so I expect a high-scoring encounter and am backing over 2.5 total goals.