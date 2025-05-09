RU RU ES ES FR FR
Dailysports Predictions Football Bundesliga Germany Bayer vs Borussia Dortmund prediction: Will Leverkusen find the motivation to stop Niko Kovac’s team?

Kenley Ward Kenley Ward Dailysports's expert
Bayer Leverkusen vs Borussia Dortmund prediction x.com/BVB
Bayer Leverkusen Bayer Leverkusen
Bundesliga Germany 11 may 2025, 09:30 Bayer Leverkusen - Borussia Dortmund
-
- : -
Germany, Leverkusen, BayArena
Borussia Dortmund Borussia Dortmund
Review H2H Tournament table
On Sunday, May 11, in Matchday 33 of the Bundesliga, Bayer Leverkusen will host Borussia Dortmund. Kick-off is at 15:30 Central European Time. I'm offering a bet on one team’s individual goal total.

Interesting facts and head-to-head history

  • Borussia Dortmund have lost just 1 of their last 5 away Bundesliga fixtures.
  • Bayer Leverkusen have suffered only 2 home defeats in the Bundesliga over the last 2 seasons.
  • Borussia Dortmund have scored 16 goals in their previous 5 Bundesliga matches.
  • Bayer have conceded just 1 goal in their last 3 home games.
  • In Matchday 16 of this season, Bayer defeated Borussia Dortmund 3-2.

Match preview

With two rounds left in the season, Bayer have absolutely no motivation left. Leverkusen sit second with 68 points and have already lost their chance to win the Bundesliga for the second year in a row. They also can’t drop below second, and their run in other competitions has ended.

However, the match against Borussia Dortmund will still be special for the “Pharmacists,” as it will be their last home game under the guidance of Xabi Alonso. All Spanish media are convinced that this summer he’ll become the new head coach of Real Madrid.

In the previous round, Bayer drew 2-2 away at Freiburg, which officially crowned Bayern Munich as German champions.

Borussia Dortmund are on the verge of rescuing their season. Croatian manager Niko Kovac took over when the team was in 11th place, but a string of excellent results and slip-ups from rivals have propelled the “Black and Yellows” into fifth. Now, they’re just one point away from the top four. But it’s clear that to reach the Champions League, Dortmund must win both of their remaining games and hope Freiburg drop points.

In the last match, Borussia Dortmund thrashed Wolfsburg at home (4-0), and before that, they snatched wins against Hoffenheim and Borussia Mönchengladbach by identical 3-2 scores, as well as taking points off Bayern (2-2) in Munich.

Probable lineups

  • Bayer Leverkusen: Kovar – Tapsoba, Tah, Hincapié – Frimpong, Xhaka, Garcia, Grimaldo – Wirtz, Buendía – Schick
  • Borussia Dortmund: Kobel – Süle, Anton, Bensebaini – Ryerson, Nmecha, Gross, Svensson – Brandt, Adeyemi – Guirassy

Bayer Leverkusen vs Borussia Dortmund match prediction

Borussia Dortmund are in incredible form, especially in attack under Niko Kovac, while Bayer have already lost their competitive motivation. I’m backing the visitors to score more than one goal.

Comments
Only registered users can post and reply to comments
Latest News
