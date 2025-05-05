RU RU ES ES FR FR
Search
Search results
Dailysports Predictions Football 2. Bundesliga Germany Hannover vs Greuther Fürth prediction and betting tips on May 11, 2025

Hannover vs Greuther Fürth prediction and betting tips on May 11, 2025

Vincent West Vincent West Dailysports's expert
Hannover 96 vs Greuther Fuerth prediction Photo: https://www.leinetal24.de/ Author unknown
Hannover 96 Hannover 96
2. Bundesliga Germany 11 may 2025, 07:30 Hannover 96 - Greuther Fuerth
-
- : -
Germany, Hanover, Heinz von Heiden-Arena
Greuther Fuerth Greuther Fuerth
Review H2H Tournament table Prediction
Prediction on game Win Hannover 96
Odds: 2
1xBet Promo Code
1x_1912910 Promo code copied
1xBet 5.00
Bet now

On May 11 at the HDI-Arena, the 33rd round of Germany's 2. Bundesliga will see Hannover take on Greuther Fürth. For this match, I'm offering a bet on goals, cards, and the winner.

Hannover

The team kicked off the last decade by twice reaching the Europa League, making it to the playoffs on both occasions. But now they are rightfully considered a mid-table side in 2. Bundesliga. Last season, they only managed a modest sixth place, with no real chance to fight for a return to the country’s top division.

This season, the club hasn’t gotten any stronger. In fact, they've slipped back to the middle of the 2. Bundesliga standings. Recently, they suffered three consecutive defeats, but then managed a 1-0 win over the league leaders, Köln. Even more, in the following round, they secured a maximum result with a 2-1 away victory over Ulm.

Greuther Fürth

The club managed to earn promotion to the Bundesliga at the start of both the last and current decades. But in both cases, after finishing bottom of the table, they dropped straight back to the second division. Lately, their results have been modest. At least last season they climbed from twelfth to eighth place.

Now, the team has slipped back into the lower half of the table. It seems they’ve virtually stopped competing, just waiting for the summer break. They haven’t won since February, losing to both Karlsruhe and Ulm by a 0-1 margin. The same scoreline repeated against Hertha in the last round, once again failing to find the net, and as a result, they couldn't pull away from the relegation zone.

Match facts

  • Hannover have won their last two matches
  • On average, Hannover score 1.22 goals and concede 1.06 goals per match
  • Greuther Fürth have lost four of their last six games

H2H

Hannover have three wins and one draw in recent meetings. However, they lost 0-1 away in December.

Hannover vs Greuther Fürth prediction

The bookmakers see the home side as favorites. They may not have much motivation left in the standings, but they’re in good form—I'm backing them to secure a home victory (odds – 2.0).

Prediction on game Win Hannover 96
Odds: 2
1xBet Promo Code
1x_1912910 Promo code copied
1xBet 5.00
Bet now
Comments
Only registered users can post and reply to comments
Upcoming Predictions
Boston Celtics vs New York Knicks prediction NBA Today, 19:00 Boston Celtics vs. New York Knicks prediction and bet for the May 6, 2025 game Boston Celtics Odds: 1.66 New York Knicks Recommended 1xBet
Oklahoma City Thunder vs Denver Nuggets prediction NBA Today, 21:30 Oklahoma City Thunder vs Denver Nuggets: Prediction and bet for the game on May 6, 2025 Oklahoma City Thunder Odds: 1.95 Denver Nuggets Bet now Melbet
Smouha SC vs Tala'ea El Gaish prediction Premier League Egypt 06 may 2025, 10:00 Smouha vs El-Gaish: Who will pull away from the relegation zone? Smouha SC Odds: 1.54 Tala'ea El Gaish Bet now 1Win
Monaco vs Barcelona prediction EuroLeague 06 may 2025, 13:00 Monaco vs Barcelona. Prediction and bet for the match on May 6, 2025 Monaco Odds: 1.86 Barcelona Recommended 1xBet
ZED FC vs Al Ittihad Alexandria prediction Premier League Egypt 06 may 2025, 13:00 ZED vs Al-Ittihad prediction, H2H and probable line-ups - May 6, 2025 ZED FC Odds: 1.55 Al Ittihad Alexandria Bet now 1xBet
Lamontville Golden Arrows vs Orlando Pirates prediction South African Betway Premiership 06 may 2025, 13:30 Golden Arrows vs Orlando Pirates prediction, H2H and probable lineups - May 6, 2025 Lamontville Golden Arrows Odds: 1.56 Orlando Pirates Bet now 22Bet
Panathinaikos vs prediction EuroLeague 06 may 2025, 14:45 Panathinaikos vs Anadolu Efes: Prediction and bet for the May 6, 2025 game Panathinaikos Odds: 1.8 Array Recommended Melbet
Inter vs Barcelona prediction Champions League 06 may 2025, 15:00 Inter vs Barcelona prediction, probable lineups and H2H — May 6, 2025 Inter Odds: 1.7 Barcelona Bet now 1xBet
Inter vs Barcelona prediction Champions League 06 may 2025, 15:00 Inter vs Barcelona prediction, H2H and probable lineups – May 6, 2025 Inter Odds: 1.65 Barcelona Bet now 1xBet
Alianza Lima vs Sao Paulo prediction Copa Libertadores 06 may 2025, 18:00 Alianza Lima vs São Paulo prediction, H2H and probable lineups – May 7, 2025 Alianza Lima Odds: 1.86 Sao Paulo Recommended 1xBet
Bucaramanga vs Racing Club prediction Copa Libertadores 06 may 2025, 18:00 Atlético Bucaramanga vs Racing prediction, H2H and probable lineups – May 7, 2025 Bucaramanga Odds: 1.74 Racing Club Bet now 1Win
Al-Raed vs Al-Hilal prediction Pro League Saudi Arabia 07 may 2025, 12:15 Al-Raed vs Al-Hilal prediction: Can the visitors keep a clean sheet? Al-Raed Odds: 1.76 Al-Hilal Bet now 1xBet
Upcoming matches
All
Genoa 1 - 2 AC Milan Today, 14:45 Serie A Italy
Genoa
1
AC Milan
2
84’
Girona 1 - 0 Mallorca Today, 15:00 LaLiga Spain
Girona
1
Mallorca
0
74’
Crystal Palace 1 - 1 Nottingham Forest Today, 15:00 English Premier League
Crystal Palace
1
Nottingham Forest
1
71’
Lamontville Golden Arrows - : - Orlando Pirates 06 may 2025, 13:30 South African Betway Premiership
Lamontville Golden Arrows
-
Orlando Pirates
-
13:30
Inter - : - Barcelona 06 may 2025, 15:00 Champions League
Inter
-
Barcelona
-
15:00
Bucaramanga - : - Racing Club 06 may 2025, 18:00 Copa Libertadores
Bucaramanga
-
Racing Club
-
18:00
Carabobo FC - : - Botafogo RJ 06 may 2025, 18:00 Copa Libertadores
Carabobo FC
-
Botafogo RJ
-
18:00
Alianza Lima - : - Sao Paulo 06 may 2025, 18:00 Copa Libertadores
Alianza Lima
-
Sao Paulo
-
18:00
Fortaleza - : - Colo Colo 06 may 2025, 20:30 Copa Libertadores
Fortaleza
-
Colo Colo
-
20:30
San Antonio Bulo Bulo - : - Club Atletico Penarol 06 may 2025, 22:00 Copa Libertadores
San Antonio Bulo Bulo
-
Club Atletico Penarol
-
22:00
Latest News
Other Sports News Today, 15:55 Zhao Xintong becomes world snooker champion for the first time in his career Football news Today, 15:38 Real Madrid legend Arbeloa could replace Xabi Alonso at Bayer Football news Today, 15:05 Here we go! Jorginho moves to Flamengo from Arsenal Football news Today, 14:47 Carragher warns Trent about deteriorating relationship with Liverpool fans after move to Real Football news Today, 14:41 Al Hilal management holds talks with Bruno Fernandes today Football news Today, 14:12 CAS puts an end to the Romania – Kosovo abandoned match case Football news Today, 13:47 Not just a talented footballer. Eberechi Eze wins £15,000 at chess tournament Tennis news Today, 13:44 "I didn't want to do this from the very beginning." Sinner explains why he made a deal with WADA Football news Today, 13:41 Orlando Pirates are looking to sign four foreign players, including a Brazilian! Football news Today, 13:31 Hansi Flick reveals whether Lewandowski will start in the second leg against Inter
Daily Sports News, Predictions and Live Scores