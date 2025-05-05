Hannover vs Greuther Fürth prediction and betting tips on May 11, 2025

Prediction on game Win Hannover 96 Odds: 2 1xBet Promo Code 1x_1912910 Promo code copied 5.00 Bet now

On May 11 at the HDI-Arena, the 33rd round of Germany's 2. Bundesliga will see Hannover take on Greuther Fürth. For this match, I'm offering a bet on goals, cards, and the winner.

Hannover

The team kicked off the last decade by twice reaching the Europa League, making it to the playoffs on both occasions. But now they are rightfully considered a mid-table side in 2. Bundesliga. Last season, they only managed a modest sixth place, with no real chance to fight for a return to the country’s top division.

This season, the club hasn’t gotten any stronger. In fact, they've slipped back to the middle of the 2. Bundesliga standings. Recently, they suffered three consecutive defeats, but then managed a 1-0 win over the league leaders, Köln. Even more, in the following round, they secured a maximum result with a 2-1 away victory over Ulm.

Greuther Fürth

The club managed to earn promotion to the Bundesliga at the start of both the last and current decades. But in both cases, after finishing bottom of the table, they dropped straight back to the second division. Lately, their results have been modest. At least last season they climbed from twelfth to eighth place.

Now, the team has slipped back into the lower half of the table. It seems they’ve virtually stopped competing, just waiting for the summer break. They haven’t won since February, losing to both Karlsruhe and Ulm by a 0-1 margin. The same scoreline repeated against Hertha in the last round, once again failing to find the net, and as a result, they couldn't pull away from the relegation zone.

Match facts

Hannover have won their last two matches

On average, Hannover score 1.22 goals and concede 1.06 goals per match

Greuther Fürth have lost four of their last six games

H2H

Hannover have three wins and one draw in recent meetings. However, they lost 0-1 away in December.

Hannover vs Greuther Fürth prediction

The bookmakers see the home side as favorites. They may not have much motivation left in the standings, but they’re in good form—I'm backing them to secure a home victory (odds – 2.0).