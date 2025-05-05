Jahn Regensburg vs Karlsruhe prediction and betting tips on May 11, 2025

Prediction on game Win Karlsruher SC Odds: 1.99 Bonus up to $130/€100 4.92 Bet now

On May 11, at the Jahnstadion Regensburg, the 33rd round of the German 2. Bundesliga will see Jahn Regensburg take on Karlsruhe. For this match, I'm offering a bet on goals, cards, or the winner.

Jahn Regensburg

The team has gradually been raising its level. Since 2017, they spent six straight years in the 2. Bundesliga. Even after dropping to the third division the season before last, they managed to bounce back immediately, albeit from third place. However, it seems they failed—or perhaps didn't care—to learn their lesson; now, a return to the lower tier seems imminent.

The club’s overall statistics are pretty dismal, and they are rooted to the bottom of the table. Still, they've managed to put together some solid performances recently: they beat Nuremberg and Schalke, and drew with Eintracht Braunschweig. In the last round, they also held the leaders and favorites, Cologne, to a 1-1 draw.

Karlsruhe

For the past decade and a half, the club hasn’t managed to return to the Bundesliga since being relegated in 2009. Twice, albeit briefly, they dropped to the third division, but overall, they've managed to establish themselves at a higher level. Last spring, they finished in a respectable fifth place.

This season, the team hasn't been as successful, and by spring, they were essentially out of the promotion race. However, that's when they hit a strong run of form. Only against Preussen did they draw; they won the rest. In the last round against Kaiserslautern, they led twice but had to settle for a hard-fought 2-2 draw.

Match facts

Jahn Regensburg have lost twice in their last six matches

On average, Jahn Regensburg score 0.63 goals and concede 2.06 goals per game

Karlsruhe have won three of their last five games

H2H

Karlsruhe are unbeaten in their last six head-to-head encounters, winning three of them.

Jahn Regensburg vs Karlsruhe prediction

The bookmakers don’t believe the league’s number one underdog will pick up points again. The visitors are in good form and should be able to claim the win here (odds: 1.99).