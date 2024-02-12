RU RU NG NG
Main Predictions Norwich vs Watford prediction and betting tips on February 13, 2024

Norwich vs Watford prediction and betting tips on February 13, 2024

Norwich vs Watford prediction
Norwich Norwich
Championship England 13 feb 2024, 14:45 Norwich - Watford
England, Norwich, Carrow Road
Watford Watford
We present our prediction for the match between Norwich and Watford, where the opponents will clash in the Championship.

Norwich

The "Canaries" undoubtedly aimed to return to the Premier League, although their current ninth position may not be impressive. However, the gap from the top 6 is insignificant, merely two points. In the last round, Norwich failed to defeat QPR away with a 2-2 draw. The team is generally in good form, suffering only one defeat in their last four encounters. Norwich must actively accumulate points now to secure a place in the playoffs.

Watford

The "Hornets" also undoubtedly set high goals at the beginning of this Championship season, yet they currently sit in 11th place in the division, trailing the top 6 by six points. In the last round, Watford lost at home to league leaders Leicester with a score of 1-2, extending their winless streak to four matches, during which they've only garnered two points.

Interesting Match Facts and Head-to-Head History

The first-round encounter proved thrilling, as Norwich led away by 2-0 already in the 12th minute, but Watford equalized before halftime and then secured victory with a 3-2 scoreline. Norwich has been unbeaten at home for eight consecutive matches, securing 5 victories and three draws. Watford has remained undefeated in 7 consecutive away matches, notching 4 wins and three draws during this period.

Norwich vs Watford Prediction

The hosts are slightly favored in this fixture, which is logical considering Norwich's good form, home advantage, and higher position in the league table. Although Watford is not in the best shape, they still pose a serious threat. We believe a wager on both teams scoring is reasonable.

