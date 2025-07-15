RU RU ES ES FR FR
Search
Search results
Dailysports Predictions Football Norway vs Italy prediction, H2H and probable lineups – 16 July 2025

Norway vs Italy prediction, H2H and probable lineups – 16 July 2025

Manuel Chávez Manuel Chávez Dailysports's expert
Norway vs Italy prediction Photo: https://womenfootball.blog/ Author unknown
Norway
Norway Norway Schedule Norway News
European Championship Womens European Championship Womens Table European Championship Womens Fixtures European Championship Womens Predictions
Today, 15:00
LIVE - Half time
0 : 0
International, Geneve, Stade de Geneve
Italy
Italy Italy Schedule Italy News
Review Odds Match details Lineup H2H Tournament grid Prediction
Prediction on game Total under 2,5
Odds: 1.65
Mostbet Bonus up to 500% + 500 FS
Mostbet 4.95
Bet now

The Women's Euro enters its playoff stage, with the first quarter-final scheduled for July 16. Here’s my prediction for the Norway vs Italy clash.

Norway

The "Grasshoppers" boast a rich footballing tradition, with two European Championship titles to their name and four more appearances as runners-up. Norway have also claimed a World Cup crown and an Olympic gold.

In this tournament, the team landed in a manageable group, even though the opposition was solid. Norway kicked off with a come-from-behind 2-1 win over Switzerland. In the second round, they repeated the result, edging out Finland 2-1. Their third game saw them outgun Iceland 4-3. As a result, Norway took a perfect nine points from three matches, topping their group.

Italy

The group stage was anything but easy for Italy. They started with a hard-fought 1-0 win over Belgium. In the second match, the "Azzurre" had every chance to win, taking the lead and dominating play, but Portugal equalised late, ending the game 1-1.

Their toughest challenge came against powerhouse Spain. Italy struck first in the 10th minute, but their rivals responded within four minutes. The "Azzurre" couldn't even hold on for a draw, ultimately falling 1-3. Still, Italy managed to finish second in the group and continue their pursuit of the title.

Probable lineups

  • Norway: Fiskerstrand, Woldvik, Mjelde, Gavrikken, Hansen, Boe Risa, Leongardsen-Maanum, Noslunn, Ildhusoy, Terland, Gaupset.

  • Italy: Giuliani, Lenzini, Salvai, Linari, Boattin, Oliviero, Giugliano, Caruso, Bonansea, Cantore, Piemonte.

H2H

These sides share a long history of head-to-head encounters. Their most recent meetings came last year in Euro qualifying, with both games ending in draws—1-1 and 0-0. Italy topped the group, while Norway finished third.

Prediction

These are two evenly matched teams, so it's no surprise there’s no clear favourite here. Expect a tense, hard-fought battle, with neither side willing to take unnecessary risks. In such an unpredictable clash, a bet on under 2.5 goals looks promising.

Prediction on game Total under 2,5
Odds: 1.65
Mostbet Bonus up to 500% + 500 FS
Mostbet 4.95
Bet now
Comments
Only registered users can post and reply to comments
Upcoming Predictions
Dila Gori vs Racing FC Union Luxembourg prediction Europa Conference League 17 july 2025, 12:00 Dila Gori vs Racing Luxembourg: Can Racing mount a comeback and advance? Dila Gori Odds: 1.44 Racing FC Union Luxembourg Recommended Mostbet
Ilves vs Shakhtar Donetsk prediction Europa League 17 july 2025, 12:00 Ilves vs Shakhtar Donetsk: Can Shakhtar deliver another rout? Ilves Odds: 1.44 Shakhtar Donetsk Bet now Melbet
Aktobe vs Legia Warszawa prediction Europa League 17 july 2025, 12:00 Aktobe – Legia: Can Legia hold on and advance to the next round? Aktobe Odds: 1.71 Legia Warszawa Bet now 1xBet
Flora Tallinn vs Valur prediction Europa Conference League 17 july 2025, 12:00 Flora vs Valur prediction, H2H and probable lineups — July 17, 2025 Flora Tallinn Odds: 1.61 Valur Recommended Mostbet
HJK vs NSI Runavik prediction Europa Conference League 17 july 2025, 12:00 HJK vs NSI Runavik prediction, H2H and probable line-ups — 17 July 2025 HJK Odds: 1.75 NSI Runavik Bet now Mostbet
Hegelmann vs St. Patrick's Athletic prediction Europa Conference League 17 july 2025, 12:00 Hegelmann vs St Patrick's prediction, H2H and probable lineups — July 17, 2025 Hegelmann Odds: 1.67 St. Patrick's Athletic Bet now 1xBet
FC Santa Coloma vs Borac Banja Luka prediction Europa Conference League 17 july 2025, 12:00 Santa Coloma vs Borac prediction, H2H and probable lineups — 17 July 2025 FC Santa Coloma Odds: 1.77 Borac Banja Luka Recommended Melbet
Rabotnicki vs Torpedo Zhodino prediction Europa Conference League 17 july 2025, 12:00 Rabotnichki vs Torpedo-BelAZ prediction, H2H and probable line-ups — 17 July 2025 Rabotnicki Odds: 1.66 Torpedo Zhodino Bet now 1xBet
Pyunik vs Tre Fiori prediction Europa Conference League 17 july 2025, 12:00 Pyunik vs Tre Fiori prediction, H2H and probable lineups — 17 July 2025 Pyunik Odds: 1.84 Tre Fiori Bet now Mostbet
Ordabasy Shymkent vs Torpedo Kutaisi prediction Europa Conference League 17 july 2025, 12:00 Ordabasy vs Torpedo Kutaisi prediction, H2H and probable lineups — 17 July 2025 Ordabasy Shymkent Odds: 1.75 Torpedo Kutaisi Recommended Melbet
Paide Linnameeskond vs Bruno's Magpies prediction Europa Conference League 17 july 2025, 12:30 Paide vs Magpies prediction, H2H and probable lineups — July 17, 2025 Paide Linnameeskond Odds: 1.53 Bruno's Magpies Bet now Melbet
Haecken vs Spartak Trnava prediction Europa League 17 july 2025, 13:00 Häcken vs Spartak Trnava: Can Häcken hold on to their advantage and advance? Haecken Odds: 1.61 Spartak Trnava Bet now Melbet
Upcoming matches
All
Dinamo Minsk 0 - 1 Ludogorets Razgrad Today, 14:45 Champions League
Dinamo Minsk
0
Ludogorets Razgrad
1
54’
Linfield 1 - 2 Shelbourne Today, 14:45 Champions League
Linfield
1
Shelbourne
2
47’
Philadelphia Union - : - CF Montreal Today, 19:30 MLS USA
Philadelphia Union
-
CF Montreal
-
19:30
New York Red Bulls - : - New England Revolution Today, 19:30 MLS USA
New York Red Bulls
-
New England Revolution
-
19:30
Orlando City - : - New York City FC Today, 19:30 MLS USA
Orlando City
-
New York City FC
-
19:30
FC Cincinnati - : - Inter Miami CF Today, 19:30 MLS USA
FC Cincinnati
-
Inter Miami CF
-
19:30
Charlotte FC - : - DC United Today, 19:30 MLS USA
Charlotte FC
-
DC United
-
19:30
Atlanta United - : - Chicago Fire FC Today, 19:30 MLS USA
Atlanta United
-
Chicago Fire FC
-
19:30
Nashville SC - : - Columbus Crew Today, 20:30 MLS USA
Nashville SC
-
Columbus Crew
-
20:30
Minnesota United - : - Los Angeles FC Today, 20:30 MLS USA
Minnesota United
-
Los Angeles FC
-
20:30
Latest News
Football news Today, 15:15 Kaizer Chiefs wrap up Dutch pre-season tour – how did the team perform? Football news Today, 14:48 Orlando Pirates vs Las Palmas: kick-off time, how to watch, Live stream - July 17, 2025 Football news Today, 14:21 Lamine Yamal comments on shirt number change Football news Today, 13:53 Breakthrough reached: Mamelodi Sundowns close to new deal with their star man Football news Today, 13:15 Plans remain unchanged. Nigerian striker Ademola Lookman wants to leave Atalanta Football news Today, 12:47 Official: Lamine Yamal signs new contract and will wear a new number Esports News Today, 12:13 EA SPORTS unveils first trailer for EA FC 26 Football news Today, 11:56 Jude Bellingham undergoes shoulder surgery Football news Today, 11:39 Sekhukhune United secure another new signing Football news Today, 11:18 PSL releases MTN8 quarter-final fixtures
Daily Sports News, Predictions and Live Scores