Northern Ireland vs San Marino prediction and betting tips on October 14, 2023

Oliver White Oliver White Dailysports expert
Northern Ireland vs San Marino prediction
Northern Ireland Northern Ireland
European Championship 14 oct 2023, 09:00 Northern Ireland - San Marino
-
- : -
International, Belfast, Windsor Park
San Marino San Marino
Review Н2Н Tournament table Odds Prediction
Northern Ireland will compete with San Marino as part of the Euro 2024 Qualification. The battle will take place at Windsor Park in Belfast on Saturday, October 14, and will at 15:00 CET.

Northern Ireland


Although many local football players gain experience playing in the Premier League of neighbouring England, the representatives of the third and fourth divisions of English football also play shoulder to shoulder with them in the national team. As a result, the Northern Irish footballers are, as a rule, perceived as a “tough nut to crack”, but nothing more than an underdog (not even an average team). Only being under the rule of Michael O’Neill, it was possible to build a game with an emphasis on the “trump cards”. The peak was at the Euro 2016 – it not only qualified for it, but also managed to achieve the 1/8 final stage by means of the victory in the battle against Ukraine. Then the higher mentioned manager left and there were no new successes without him – on the contrary, the team lost the so-called “registration” in the League B in the Nations League.

Nowadays, O’Neill has returned, but, to be honest, he hasn’t done much either so far. It is reasonable to mention that the team started the qualification with a victory, but it was in the match against an outsider, San Marino (which was limited to a 2-0 score). Then it lost to everyone and even lost the mathematical chances of continuing the struggle.

San Marino


This “dwarf” team does not have a single victory in the qualification for great tournaments. Speaking about the current qualifying cycle, it has not scored a single goal yet and has already conceded 21 goals in 6 matches.

It is reasonable to mention that San Marino has conceded 5-7 goals only in the confrontations with the top teams in recent years. The defeats made by the mid-tier opponents are no longer so humiliating.


Interesting facts and the statistics of head-to-head matches


• The British team has lost 5 matches in a row.
• San Marino is on a streak of 7 defeats in a row; the overall score is 0-22.
• All 5 head-to-head matches were won by Northern Ireland with a total score of 16-0.

Prediction


There is no doubt that the British team will win in a confident way. However, taking into account all the factors, I believe that it will be a victory by a maximum difference of 4 goals. Therefore, I bet on the guests to win with “a +4.5 goal handicap”.

