New York Rangers vs Florida Panthers prediction and betting tips - May 23, 2024

On May 23, the New York Rangers - Florida Panthers will have their first meeting in the NHL Playoffs East Final. Dailysports experts have prepared their prediction for this confrontation.

New York Rangers

Everything is going well for the Rangers so far, the team won their conference in the regular season, and in the playoffs have already managed to reach the final of the East. In the first round of back-to-back games, the guys from New York left no chance to Washington, winning the series 4-0. More problems were with Carolina, which managed to beat 4:2 in the series, and in the sixth game the Rangers lost 1-3, but won 5:3, scoring four goals in the last period.

Panarin is having a great season, having already surpassed well over 100 points, Trocheck and Zinabedjad are playing well in the playoffs. The team has come a long way, so there are probably already thoughts of the Stanley Cup.

Florida Panthers

No problems for Florida either, who finished third in their conference. In the playoffs they managed to confidently pass the dangerous Tampa - 4:1, there were no special difficulties and in the second round against Boston, which they managed to beat with a score of 4:2.

The Panthers are able to adjust to different styles of opponents, but it will be a tough battle with the Rangers. Tkachuk and Barkov look good in the playoffs with 14 and 13 points respectively. The play of goaltender Sergei Bobrovsky is also worth mentioning, he is acting reliably, showing miraculous reactions at times.

Interesting facts about the match and history of head-to-head meetings

The rivals crossed paths three times in the current season, the score is 2:1 in favor of Florida.

As statistics show, the Rangers play well in their arena, as they have 4 wins in five meetings.

Florida plays well on the road, as evidenced by 4 wins in five confrontations.

New York Rangers vs Florida Panthers Prediction

The start of the series is always important, the Rangers play at home, but bookmakers give the opponents equal chances of success. In the first games, the teams can play more relaxed, because of which should increase the spectacularity. Betting on a total of more than 5.5 goals scored is a workable option.