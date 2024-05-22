RU RU
Search
Search results
Main Predictions New York Rangers vs Florida Panthers prediction and betting tips - May 23, 2024

New York Rangers vs Florida Panthers prediction and betting tips - May 23, 2024

Jason Collins Jason Collins Dailysports expert
New York Rangers vs Florida Panthers prediction Photo: https://floridahockeynow.com/ By Lynne Sladky
New York Rangers New York Rangers
NHL Today, 20:00 New York Rangers - Florida Panthers
New York, Madison Square Garden
Florida Panthers Florida Panthers
Prediction on game Total over 5,5
Odds: 1.86
Betwinner Bonus Code
DAILYSPORTS7 Promo code copied
BetWinner 4.75
Bet now

On May 23, the New York Rangers - Florida Panthers will have their first meeting in the NHL Playoffs East Final. Dailysports experts have prepared their prediction for this confrontation.

New York Rangers

Everything is going well for the Rangers so far, the team won their conference in the regular season, and in the playoffs have already managed to reach the final of the East. In the first round of back-to-back games, the guys from New York left no chance to Washington, winning the series 4-0. More problems were with Carolina, which managed to beat 4:2 in the series, and in the sixth game the Rangers lost 1-3, but won 5:3, scoring four goals in the last period.

Panarin is having a great season, having already surpassed well over 100 points, Trocheck and Zinabedjad are playing well in the playoffs. The team has come a long way, so there are probably already thoughts of the Stanley Cup.

Florida Panthers

No problems for Florida either, who finished third in their conference. In the playoffs they managed to confidently pass the dangerous Tampa - 4:1, there were no special difficulties and in the second round against Boston, which they managed to beat with a score of 4:2.

The Panthers are able to adjust to different styles of opponents, but it will be a tough battle with the Rangers. Tkachuk and Barkov look good in the playoffs with 14 and 13 points respectively. The play of goaltender Sergei Bobrovsky is also worth mentioning, he is acting reliably, showing miraculous reactions at times.

Interesting facts about the match and history of head-to-head meetings

The rivals crossed paths three times in the current season, the score is 2:1 in favor of Florida.
As statistics show, the Rangers play well in their arena, as they have 4 wins in five meetings.
Florida plays well on the road, as evidenced by 4 wins in five confrontations.

New York Rangers vs Florida Panthers Prediction

The start of the series is always important, the Rangers play at home, but bookmakers give the opponents equal chances of success. In the first games, the teams can play more relaxed, because of which should increase the spectacularity. Betting on a total of more than 5.5 goals scored is a workable option.

Prediction on game Total over 5,5
Odds: 1.86
Betwinner Bonus Code
DAILYSPORTS7 Promo code copied
BetWinner 4.75
Bet now
Upcoming Predictions
Atalanta vs Bayer Leverkusen prediction Europa League Today, 15:00 Atalanta vs Bayer prediction and betting tips - May 22, 2024 by Jason Collins Atalanta Odds: 1.81 Bayer Leverkusen Recommended 1xBet
Atalanta vs Bayer Leverkusen prediction Europa League Today, 15:00 Atalanta vs Bayer Leverkusen prediction and betting tips - May 22, 2024 Atalanta Odds: 1.83 Bayer Leverkusen Bet now MelBet
CF Montreal vs Forge FC prediction Canadian Championship Today, 19:30 Club de Foot Montreal vs Forge prediction and betting tips - May 23, 2024 CF Montreal Odds: 1.74 Forge FC Bet now MelBet
Minnesota Timberwolves vs Dallas Mavericks prediction NBA Today, 20:30 Minnesota Timberwolves vs Dallas Mavericks prediction and betting tips - May 23, 2024 Minnesota Timberwolves Odds: 1.86 Dallas Mavericks Recommended Linebet
Pavel Kotov vs Alexander Bublik prediction АТР Lyon 23 may 2024, 06:00 Pavel Kotov vs Alexander Bublik prediction and betting tips - May 23, 2024 Pavel Kotov Odds: 1.6 Alexander Bublik Bet now MelBet
Comments
Only registered users can post and reply to comments
Latest News
Football news Today, 14:50 (VIDEO) A hilarious cartoon about Pochettino's sacking from Chelsea has blown up the web Boxing News Today, 14:20 Scandalous former world champion believes that the rematch between Fury and Usyk will not take place Football news Today, 14:12 Bayer without centre-forward. Line-ups for the Europa League final Football news Today, 13:48 It has been revealed whether Allegri will be Benzema's head coach Football news Today, 13:38 Macron tried to persuade Real to let Mbappe go to the Olympics. We know the result Football news Today, 13:31 The eccentric Italian forward will become a free agent in the summer Football news Today, 13:00 Usyk could have made his professional football debut this season, but the plan fell through Boxing News Today, 12:36 OFFICIALLY. Legendary British heavyweight will return to the ring against his compatriot Football news Today, 12:23 Juventus finalise terms for Bologna head coach move Football news Today, 12:14 Chelsea set an unusual achievement in the completed English Premier League season
Sport Predictions
Football Today Atalanta vs Bayer prediction and betting tips - May 22, 2024 by Jason Collins Football Today Atalanta vs Bayer Leverkusen prediction and betting tips - May 22, 2024 Football Today Club de Foot Montreal vs Forge prediction and betting tips - May 23, 2024 Hockey Today New York Rangers vs Florida Panthers prediction and betting tips - May 23, 2024 Basketball Today Minnesota Timberwolves vs Dallas Mavericks prediction and betting tips - May 23, 2024 Tennis 23 may 2024 Pavel Kotov vs Alexander Bublik prediction and betting tips - May 23, 2024 Hockey 23 may 2024 Canada vs Slovakia prediction and betting tips - May 23, 2024 Hockey 23 may 2024 Switzerland vs Germany prediction and betting tips - May 23, 2024 Football 23 may 2024 Borac – Zrinjski prediction and betting tips - May 23, 2024 Football 23 may 2024 Zamalek vs Future prediction and betting tips - May 23, 2024