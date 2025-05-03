National Bank of Egypt vs Zamalek prediction, H2H and probable lineups – May 5, 2025

Prediction on game Total under 2.0 Odds: 1.9 1WIN Casino Bonus +500% to deposit Dailysports777 Promo code copied 4.85 Bet now

One of the matches of Round 4 in the Egyptian Premier League Championship will take place on Monday at the Petrosport Stadium, where the local National Bank of Egypt hosts Zamalek. I'm offering a bet on goals in this clash with promising odds for a win.

Match preview

National Bank of Egypt has always been a typical mid-table side in the local Premier League, a team few expect to challenge for gold medals or even break into the top three. This season has been no exception, and Tarek Mostafa’s squad currently sits fifth in the Championship group standings. Climbing into the top three will be a tough task—they already trail Zamalek by seven points.

In the previous round, the club played away against Ceramica Cleopatra and pulled off a thrilling 4-2 victory. The hosts opened the scoring in the 17th minute, but midway through the second half, Mostafa’s men struck three times in just nine minutes, with a fourth goal added in stoppage time at 90+3. It's worth noting that in eight home matches, National Bank of Egypt has managed just three wins and suffered two defeats.

Zamalek, on the other hand, is one of the giants of Egyptian football, shining both domestically and on the continental stage. This year, however, Zamalek exited the CAF Confederation Cup at the quarterfinal stage, losing 0-1 at home to Stellenbosch. In the league, the team currently sits third with 39 points from 20 matches.

The "White Knights" trail Pyramids by eight points, and closing that gap to reach the top spot will be a tall order. Zamalek rarely drops points, but so does the league leader. In their last outing, Zamalek played out a goalless draw with Al-Masry, allowing their rivals to increase the gap atop the table. In 10 away matches, Zamalek have secured 5 wins and suffered just two defeats.

Probable lineups

National Bank of Egypt : El Balouti, El Hazzar, Abdelghani, Bassiouni, Yakubu, Fathi, Simpor, Ibrahim, Helal, Faishal, Annor

: El Balouti, El Hazzar, Abdelghani, Bassiouni, Yakubu, Fathi, Simpor, Ibrahim, Helal, Faishal, Annor Zamalek: Awad, Fattouh, Abdelmagid, Matlouti, Gaber, Dunga, El Said, Shalabi, Zizo, Esho, Jaziri

Match facts and head-to-head

In the first round, Zamalek defeated their opponent at home 3-2

The "Both Teams to Score" bet landed in two out of five matches

The "Total Over 2.5" bet was successful in three out of five matches

Prediction

Bookmakers are siding with the visitors in this clash, offering odds of around 2.20 on a Zamalek win. We believe the visitors will play a cautious game here, resulting in few goals. Our pick: "Total under 2.0" at odds of 1.90.