Monaco vs Marseille prediction and betting tips on September 30, 2023

Monaco and Marseille will play in the match of the seventh round of the French championship. The meeting will take place on September 30.

"Monaco"

In the new season, the team from the kingdom plays consistently and pleases its fans. For some time, Monaco led the standings, but then slowed down.

In the last round they lost to Nice at home with a score of 0:1 and this defeat moved them to fourth place in the standings, which is also clearly a good position for them.

In six rounds, Monaco earned 11 points thanks to three wins and two draws.

"Marseille"

But “Marseille” is not showing its best football this season. After six matches played, the team is in eighth place in the standings, having scored 9 points in six matches.

In the last three games, Marseille does not know the taste of victory. First, they drew with Nantes (1:1) and Toulouse (0:0), after which they weakly lost to PSG with a score of 0:4.

Last week, the team from the Velodrome started in the group stage of the Europa League, where they drew with Ajax (3:3) in Amsterdam.

Statistics and prediction for the match

Monaco have only two wins in their last five matches, while Marseille have not won in four matches in a row. The last meeting between these teams ended in a 1:1 draw.

This game features scoring teams. It seems to me that the overall total in the match will be broken here, but I would bet on the outcome that both teams will score.