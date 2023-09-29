RU RU NG NG
Main Predictions Monaco vs Marseille prediction and betting tips on September 30, 2023

Monaco vs Marseille prediction and betting tips on September 30, 2023

Kenley Ward Kenley Ward Dailysports expert
Monaco vs Marseille prediction
Monaco Monaco
Ligue 1 France 30 sep 2023, 15:00 Monaco - Marseille
-
- : -
France, Monaco, Stade Louis II, Monaco
Marseille Marseille
Review Н2Н Tournament table Odds Prediction
Prediction on game Both teams to score - Yes
Odds: 1.5

100% Bonus up to $100
1xBet 5.00
Bet now

Monaco and Marseille will play in the match of the seventh round of the French championship. The meeting will take place on September 30.

"Monaco"

In the new season, the team from the kingdom plays consistently and pleases its fans. For some time, Monaco led the standings, but then slowed down.

In the last round they lost to Nice at home with a score of 0:1 and this defeat moved them to fourth place in the standings, which is also clearly a good position for them.

In six rounds, Monaco earned 11 points thanks to three wins and two draws.

"Marseille"

But “Marseille” is not showing its best football this season. After six matches played, the team is in eighth place in the standings, having scored 9 points in six matches.

In the last three games, Marseille does not know the taste of victory. First, they drew with Nantes (1:1) and Toulouse (0:0), after which they weakly lost to PSG with a score of 0:4.

Last week, the team from the Velodrome started in the group stage of the Europa League, where they drew with Ajax (3:3) in Amsterdam.

Statistics and prediction for the match

Monaco have only two wins in their last five matches, while Marseille have not won in four matches in a row. The last meeting between these teams ended in a 1:1 draw.

This game features scoring teams. It seems to me that the overall total in the match will be broken here, but I would bet on the outcome that both teams will score.

Prediction on game Both teams to score - Yes
Odds: 1.5

100% Bonus up to $100
1xBet 5.00
Bet now
Upcoming Predictions
Hoffenheim vs Borussia Dortmund prediction and betting tips on September 29, 2023 Bundesliga Germany Today, 14:30 Hoffenheim vs Borussia Dortmund prediction and betting tips Hoffenheim Odds: 1.63 Borussia Dortmund Recommended Мелбет
Shamrock Rovers vs Shelburne prediction and betting tips on September 29, 2023 Premier Division Ireland Today, 14:45 Shamrock Rovers vs Shelburne prediction and betting tips on September 29, 2023 Shamrock Rovers Odds: 2.04 Shelbourne Bet now Мелбет
Strasbourg vs Lance prediction and betting tips on September 29, 2023 Ligue 1 France Today, 15:00 Strasbourg vs Lance prediction and betting tips on September 29, 2023 Strasbourg Odds: 1.65 Lens Bet now Мелбет
Sheffield Wednesday vs Sunderland prediction and betting tips on September 29, 2023 Championship England Today, 15:00 Sheffield Wednesday vs Sunderland prediction and betting tips on September 29, 2023 Sheffield Wednesday Odds: 1.63 Sunderland Recommended Мелбет
Barcelona vs Sevilla prediction and betting tips on September 29, 2023 LaLiga Spain Today, 15:00 Barcelona vs Sevilla prediction and betting tips on September 29, 2023 Barcelona Odds: 1.55 Sevilla Bet now Мелбет
Best bookmakers
1xBet Visit site 1Win Visit site MelBet Visit site
All rating
Latest News
Football news Today, 13:31 A goal and an assist by Ronaldo. Al-Nasr snatched victory from Al-Taai in the 86th minute Football news Today, 13:07 Three key players from Manchester City will miss the Premier League match Football news Today, 12:30 Mbappé is prepared for the upcoming Ligue 1 match Football news Today, 11:56 Chelsea is commencing preparations for potential January transfers Football news Today, 11:25 A Nice player was about to jump off a viaduct. He was rescued by the fire brigade Football news Today, 10:53 Two more players from Manchester United have sustained injuries Football news Today, 10:20 The young talent of Barcelona has extended his contract with the club Football news Today, 09:45 Cucurella may make a move to Real Madrid Football news Today, 08:30 Antony returns to Manchester United Football news Today, 08:00 PSG made an important announcement about Mbappe
Sport Predictions
Football Today Hoffenheim vs Borussia Dortmund prediction and betting tips Football Today Shamrock Rovers vs Shelburne prediction and betting tips on September 29, 2023 Football Today Strasbourg vs Lance prediction and betting tips on September 29, 2023 Football Today Sheffield Wednesday vs Sunderland prediction and betting tips on September 29, 2023 Football Today Barcelona vs Sevilla prediction and betting tips on September 29, 2023 Football 30 sep 2023 Southampton vs Leeds prediction and betting tips on September 30, 2023 Football 30 sep 2023 Cape Town City vs Cape Town Spurs prediction and betting tips on September 30, 2023 Football 30 sep 2023 Mainz vs Bayer prediction and betting tips on September 30, 2023 Football 30 sep 2023 Bournemouth vs Arsenal prediction and betting tips on September 30, 2023 Football 30 sep 2023 Wolverhampton vs Manchester City prediction and betting tips on September 30, 2023