Main Predictions Minnesota Timberwolves vs Dallas Mavericks prediction and betting tips - May 23, 2024

Minnesota Timberwolves vs Dallas Mavericks prediction and betting tips - May 23, 2024

Jason Collins Jason Collins Dailysports expert
Minnesota Timberwolves vs Dallas Mavericks prediction Photo: https://www.mavsmoneyball.com/ Author unknown
Minnesota Timberwolves Minnesota Timberwolves
NBA Today, 20:30 Minnesota Timberwolves - Dallas Mavericks
Minneapolis, Target Center
Dallas Mavericks Dallas Mavericks
The NBA playoffs are in full swing, the finalists of both conferences have already become known, the Minnesota Timberwolves - Dallas Mavericks will play each other in the West. The prediction for the first meeting is made by Dailysports experts.

Minnesota Timberwolves

Nobody expected such a powerful season from Minnesota, the team became the third in the West, although until the last time they fought for the first line. In the playoffs, the Timberwolves were able to confidently beat Phoenix 4-0 in the series.

Very different was the series against reigning champion Denver, where Minnesota won the two starting meetings on the road, and then lost three straight. Everything was finally decided in the seventh meeting on the road, the Timberwolves were trailing by 20 points and eventually pulled out a 98:90 victory

Dallas Mavericks

Dallas was expected high results, the team became fifth in the West, so they avoided additional matches to get into the playoffs. The club started its way in the clash with a principled confrontation against the Clippers, who managed to beat them with a score of 4:2.

In the next round Mavericks with the same score 4:2 managed to beat the winner of the West in the regular season, Oklahoma City Thunder. Dallas looked better than their opponents, all-stars Doncic and Irving in crucial moments show their high level and make the difference.

Interesting facts about the match and history of head-to-head meetings

  • Rivalries this season crossed paths four times in the regular season, the score is 3:1 in favor of the Timberwolves.
  • Minnesota in the playoffs managed to hold five meetings at home, in which they won three victories.
  • Dallas in the playoffs has played six meetings on the road, in which they won 4 victories.

Minnesota Timberwolves vs Dallas Mavericks Prediction

In the initial confrontation of the series Minnesota is quoted as a favorite, this is due to the factor of its parquet, as well as the advantage in face-to-face meetings this season. We are expecting an interesting battle between two strong teams that are already surely dreaming of the title. We suggest betting on the success of the home team with -3.5 points.

