RU RU NG NG
Main Predictions Mansfield Town vs Port Vale prediction and betting tips on October 31, 2023

Mansfield Town vs Port Vale prediction and betting tips on October 31, 2023

Kenley Ward Kenley Ward Dailysports expert
Mansfield vs Port Vale prediction
Mansfield Mansfield
EFL Cup England Yesterday, 15:45 Mansfield - Port Vale
Finished
0 : 1
England, Mansfield, One Call Stadium
Port Vale Port Vale
50’
Alfie Devine
Review Match details Н2Н Tournament grid Odds Prediction
Prediction on game Total over 2.5
Odds: 1.65

Bonus up to $130/€100
MelBet 4.90
Bet now

The English League Cup Round of 16 match between Mansfield Town and Port Vale will take place on Tuesday 31 October 2023. Both teams demonstrated good play in the previous stages of the tournament and will now compete for a place in the quarterfinals.

Read: Prediction for the match Bologna - Verona

"Mansfield Town"

At the last stage of the English League Cup, this team was able to beat Peterborough United in an extremely interesting match. The main time of the meeting ended in a 2:2 draw, and then Mansfield Town won in a penalty shootout.

Mansfield Town are in fourth place in the English League Two standings and are fighting for promotion. If everything works out, they will start the new season in the third strongest division in England. In the meantime, they are representatives of the “grassroots” and reaching the quarterfinals of the English League Cup will be a historical event for them.

"Port Vale"

This team also performed well in the last stage of the tournament and defeated Sutton with a score of 2:1.

In the English League One standings, the team is in 16th place and is still one of the candidates for relegation. Reaching the quarter-finals of the English League Cup could help brighten up their poor season, but for that to happen they need to win against some pretty tough opponents.

Statistics and prediction for the match

The teams have already met each other 17 times, with Mansfield Town winning 5 matches and Port Vale winning 6. The last head-to-head confrontation ended in a victory for Port Vale with a score of 3:0.

It seems to me that open football awaits us. I propose to bet on the outcome of the match total over 2.5 for 1.65.

Prediction on game Total over 2.5
Odds: 1.65

Bonus up to $130/€100
MelBet 4.90
Bet now
Upcoming Predictions
TS Galaxy vs SuperSport United prediction Premier League South Africa Today, 12:00 TS Galaxy vs Supersport United prediction and betting tips on November 1, 2023 TS Galaxy Odds: 2.2 SuperSport United Recommended Мелбет
Borussia Dortmund vs Hoffenheim prediction DFB-Pokal Germany Today, 13:00 Borussia Dortmund vs Hoffenheim prediction and betting tips on November 1, 2023 Borussia Dortmund Odds: 1.8 Hoffenheim Bet now Мелбет
Cape Town Spurs vs Orlando Pirates prediction Premier League South Africa Today, 13:30 Cape Town Spurs vs Orlando Pirates: predictions and betting tips on November 1, 2023 Cape Town Spurs Odds: 1.55 Orlando Pirates Bet now Мелбет
West Ham vs Arsenal prediction EFL Cup England Today, 15:30 West Ham vs Arsenal prediction and betting tips on the EFL Cup match on November 1, 2023 West Ham Odds: 1.63 Arsenal Recommended Мелбет
Saarbruecken vs Bayern Munich prediction DFB-Pokal Germany Today, 15:45 Saarbrücken vs Bayern prediction and betting tips on November 1, 2023 Saarbruecken Odds: 2.05 Bayern Munich Bet now Мелбет
Best bookmakers
1xBet Visit site 1Win Visit site MelBet Visit site
All rating
Latest News
Football news Today, 06:29 Lyon coach spoke for the first time about the attack by Marseille fans Boxing News Today, 06:21 The Usyk-Fury fight will not take place in December. New deadlines announced Football news Today, 05:00 Ndombele was suspended from training. The footballer ordered a cola and a hamburger at night Football news Today, 04:30 Vinicius shared his emotions about the contract extension with Real Madrid Football news Today, 04:00 FourFourTwo named the top 10 best right-backs in the world Football news Today, 03:30 Basel did not score a single goal in October. The team is heading for elimination Football news Today, 03:00 Eden Hazard talks about what he's doing after retiring Football news Today, 02:30 Ronaldinho recalled the advice he gave Messi at the start of his career Boxing News Today, 02:00 It became known what the Ukrainian champion Usyk talked about with the star Ronaldo at the Fury figh Boxing News Today, 01:40 Video. «F**king illegal». Ngannou accuses Fury of employing a forbidden strike
Sport Predictions
Football Today TS Galaxy vs Supersport United prediction and betting tips on November 1, 2023 Football Today Borussia Dortmund vs Hoffenheim prediction and betting tips on November 1, 2023 Football Today Cape Town Spurs vs Orlando Pirates: predictions and betting tips on November 1, 2023 Football Today West Ham vs Arsenal prediction and betting tips on the EFL Cup match on November 1, 2023 Football Today Saarbrücken vs Bayern prediction and betting tips on November 1, 2023 Football Today Everton vs Burnley prediction and betting tips on November 1, 2023 Football Today Bournemouth vs Liverpool prediction and betting tips on November 1, 2023 Football Today Ipswich vs Fulham prediction and betting tips on November 1, 2023 Football Today Chelsea vs Blackburn prediction and betting tips on November 1, 2023 Football Today Manchester United vs Newcastle prediction and betting tips on November 1, 2023