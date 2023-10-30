Mansfield Town vs Port Vale prediction and betting tips on October 31, 2023

Prediction on game Total over 2.5 Odds: 1.65 Bonus up to $130/€100 4.90 Bet now

The English League Cup Round of 16 match between Mansfield Town and Port Vale will take place on Tuesday 31 October 2023. Both teams demonstrated good play in the previous stages of the tournament and will now compete for a place in the quarterfinals.

"Mansfield Town"

At the last stage of the English League Cup, this team was able to beat Peterborough United in an extremely interesting match. The main time of the meeting ended in a 2:2 draw, and then Mansfield Town won in a penalty shootout.

Mansfield Town are in fourth place in the English League Two standings and are fighting for promotion. If everything works out, they will start the new season in the third strongest division in England. In the meantime, they are representatives of the “grassroots” and reaching the quarterfinals of the English League Cup will be a historical event for them.

"Port Vale"

This team also performed well in the last stage of the tournament and defeated Sutton with a score of 2:1.

In the English League One standings, the team is in 16th place and is still one of the candidates for relegation. Reaching the quarter-finals of the English League Cup could help brighten up their poor season, but for that to happen they need to win against some pretty tough opponents.

Statistics and prediction for the match

The teams have already met each other 17 times, with Mansfield Town winning 5 matches and Port Vale winning 6. The last head-to-head confrontation ended in a victory for Port Vale with a score of 3:0.

It seems to me that open football awaits us. I propose to bet on the outcome of the match total over 2.5 for 1.65.