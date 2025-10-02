RU RU ES ES FR FR
Dailysports Predictions Football Manchester United vs Sunderland: H2H, line-ups and match prediction – October 4, 2025

Álvaro Hernández Dailysports's expert
Manchester United vs Sunderland prediction Richard Pelham/Getty Images
Manchester United Manchester United
English Premier League (Round 7) 04 oct 2025, 10:00
- : -
England, Manchester, Old Trafford
Sunderland Sunderland
Review H2H Tournament table Odds Prediction
Prediction on game W2(1)
Odds: 2
On October 4th, at 16:00 Central European Time, the next round of the English Premier League kicks off with Manchester United facing Sunderland. For a detailed match preview and prediction, read on.

See also: Bournemouth vs Fulham prediction and betting tips 03 Оctober 2025

Match preview

After being knocked out of the FA Cup by Grimsby, Manchester United have shifted their focus to the Premier League: in their last four league matches under Ruben Amorim, they've picked up two wins and suffered two defeats. The Red Devils have collected seven points from six matches this season and currently sit 14th in the table.

Recently, United edged Burnley 3-2, snatching victory in stoppage time, and also defeated Chelsea 2-1. In that match, United played with a man advantage from the fifth minute after Blues goalkeeper Sanchez was sent off, netting twice during that period. However, late in the half, the sides were evened up when Casemiro received a second yellow and was dismissed. In their other games, United lost to Manchester City (0-3) and Brentford (1-3).

Sunderland, like their opponents, exited the FA Cup after losing to Huddersfield on penalties following a 1-1 draw in regular time. Since then, the Black Cats have played four league matches, winning two and drawing two. After six rounds, Sunderland have racked up 11 points and sit fifth, boasting one of the league’s best defensive records.

Across those six games, Sunderland’s only loss came against Burnley (0-2). They defeated West Ham 3-0 in their first match back in the Premier League, then saw off Brentford (2-1) and Nottingham in the latest round (1-0). They also earned draws with Crystal Palace and Aston Villa (0-0 and 1-1, respectively). Under Régis Le Bris, the team plays a defensively solid style, utilizing pacey players for rapid vertical attacks—a formula that’s proven effective so far in the Premier League.

Probable line-ups

Manchester United: Bayindir, De Ligt, Maguire, Shaw, Dalot, Casemiro, Fernandes, Dorgu, Mbeumo, Cunha, Sesko
Sunderland: Roefs, Hume, Mukiele, Alderete, Masuaku, Rigg, Xhaka, Sadiki, Talbi, Le Fée, Isidor

Match facts and head-to-head

  • The last head-to-head meeting was in 2017, when United secured a comfortable 3-0 win
  • Manchester United have conceded in their last ten matches
  • Sunderland have allowed just four goals in six Premier League games

Prediction

Despite bookmakers backing Manchester as clear favourites, Sunderland don’t look like pushovers. The team is defensively organized and expertly exploits gaps in opposition backlines. My prediction: Asian handicap on Sunderland (+1) at odds of 2.

