Manchester United vs. Leicester City prediction and betting tips on October 15, 2023

Kenley Ward Kenley Ward Dailysports expert
Manchester United Women vs Leicester City WFC prediction
Manchester United Women
WSL England 15 oct 2023, 07:00 Manchester United Women - Leicester City WFC
-
- : -
England, Leigh, Leigh Sports Village
Leicester City WFC
Review Н2Н Tournament table Odds Prediction
Manchester United and Leicester City will play in the match of the third round of the FA Women's Super League. Candidates for the championship title will meet in this round.

Manchester United

After two rounds played, the team ranks fifth in the standings. The team has four points, they won once and drew once.

Undoubtedly, the Red Devils are one of the favorites for the championship title, but there is still a difficult road ahead.

In general, the team is doing well; on average, Manchester United scores two goals per match, and does not concede many.

Leicester City

This team is doing much better, although judging by the first rounds it is difficult to talk about the advantage of one of them.

After two rounds, the Foxes have two wins and six points, the team looks very confident and is one of the contenders for the English champion title.

The team scored five goals, which is the best in the league. At the same time, Leicester City also concedes a lot - they scored two goals in two matches.

Match forecast

The favorite of the match is obvious even without bookmaker quotes. The team from Manchester will definitely win, but with what score is another question.

It is interesting that the rivals played only four matches between themselves and in all cases the team from Manchester won.

I suggest betting that Manchester United will not win with a +2.5 handicap.

