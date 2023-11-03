RU RU NG NG
Manchester City vs Bournemouth prediction and betting tips on November 4, 2023

Premier League England 04 nov 2023, 11:00 Manchester City - Bournemouth
England, Manchester, Etihad Stadium
Prediction on game Total over 3.5
Odds: 1.9

Bonus up to $130/€100
MelBet 4.90
Bet now

In the match of the 11th round of the English Championship, Manchester City will play at home against one of the outsiders of the championship - Bournemouth. After two recent defeats in a row, the English champions are gradually returning to their winning streak.

Manchester City

Recently, the “townspeople” upset their fans with two defeats in a row in the championship. One of them was from a team from the bottom of the table - Wolverhampton.

If previously Manchester City always shone in first place in the table, now they are only third and are two points behind the leading Tottenham. Arsenal have the same points as the city, but are higher in the table due to a better goal difference.

Bournemouth

In the first nine matches, the guests looked like whipping boys, as they were unable to win a single victory. They still won the last round and were able to leave the relegation zone.

Now the “cherries” are in 17th place in the standings and have six points to their credit. Despite this, Bournemouth’s level of play clearly does not reach the Premier League, which means they have a long way to go in the fight for survival in the elite of English football.

Interesting facts and match prediction

Bournemouth have only managed to win once in their last 14 matches. At the same time, the team conceded at least 2 goals in 7 of the last 9 matches.

Apparently, the Citizens have already overcome the slump and are returning to their best form. It seems to me that Manchester City will want to please its fans with a crushing score, but at the same time it may also concede an own goal. I will bet on the match total over 3.5 with odds of 1.9.

