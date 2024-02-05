Lyon vs Lille prediction and betting tips on February 7, 2024

Prediction on game Both teams to score - Yes Odds: 1.62 1xBet Promo Code 1x_702741 Promo code copied 5.00 Bet now

On February 7th, Lyon and Lille will clash in the Round of 16 of the French Cup. Read an exclusive prediction for this match on our website.

Lyon

The "Lions" are struggling in Ligue 1, currently holding the modest 15th position after 20 rounds, with only a three-point gap from the relegation zone. In the last round, Lyon defeated Marseille 1-0 at their home ground, breaking a two-game losing streak. Winning the French Cup is seen as the main option to salvage their season, though it won't be an easy task. In the previous rounds, Lyon faced opponents from lower divisions.

Lille

The "Dogs" are having a better season compared to their upcoming opponents, currently occupying the fourth position in the strong French division. While they are far from the leader, the top three are within a one-point distance. Qualifying for the Champions League appears to be a realistic goal, and that is the main objective. In the last round, Lille convincingly defeated Clermont 4-0 at their home ground, with all four goals scored in the first half. The team is in good form, having collected 7 points in the last three league matches.

Interesting Facts about the Match and Head-to-Head History

• The teams played once this season in Ligue 1, with Lille securing an away victory with a score of 0-2, despite Lyon's competitive performance.

• Last year, the clubs met at the same stage of the tournament, and Lyon, playing at home, won in a penalty shootout after a 2-2 draw in regular time.

Lyon vs Lille Prediction

Even though it's an early stage of the tournament, a high-profile battle awaits us, and bookmakers offer no clear advantage to either side, considering them evenly matched. Lyon has the advantage of playing at their own arena, while Lille has shown more stability. Expect a challenging match with both teams scoring.