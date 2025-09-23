RU RU ES ES FR FR
Dailysports Predictions Football Europa League Predictions Lille vs Brann prediction, H2H and probable lineups — September 25, 2025

Lille vs Brann prediction, H2H and probable lineups — September 25, 2025

Kenley Ward Dailysports's expert
Lille vs Brann prediction Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images
Lille Lille
Europa League (Round 1) 25 sep 2025, 12:45
- : -
International, Villeneuve d'Ascq, Decathlon Arena-Stade Pierre-Mauroy
Brann Brann
Review Tournament table Odds Prediction
On September 25, 2025, the group stage of the Europa League kicks off in France for Lille and Brann. The French side will open their campaign at the home ground, Stade Pierre-Mauroy, looking to assert their status as group favorites.

Key facts and head-to-head history:

  • Lille have lost just 1 of their last 5 matches.
  • Brann are unbeaten in their last 7 matches across all European competitions.
  • The two teams have never faced each other before.
  • Brann have scored 17 goals in their last 5 games.
  • Lille have netted 13 times in their last 5 outings.

Match preview:

Lille are displaying confident football in this season’s Ligue 1, with their attack in particular standing out for its ability to decide matches in an instant. The home crowd’s support should provide an extra boost for Les Dogues.

Brann, meanwhile, have fought their way through the qualifiers, knocking out stronger opponents like Häcken and AEK Larnaca. The Norwegian side may not boast the same squad depth as Lille, but they compensate with tactical discipline and excellent physical conditioning.

A win in the opening round is crucial for Lille — it would cement their lead in the group and lay the groundwork for a playoff push. Brann, however, will be looking to spring a surprise and make their mark by capitalizing on quick attacking transitions.

The hosts are clear favorites, but the visitors are capable of an upset.

Probable lineups:

  • Lille: Ozer, Mandy, Ngoy, Mbemba, Verdonk, Bouaddi, Andre, Pardo, Haraldsson, Correia, Giroud.
  • Brann: Dyngeland, Pedersen, Knudsen, Gelland, Soltvedt, Kornvig, Sørensen, Myhre, Mathisen, Magnusson, Castro.

Lille vs Brann prediction:

Lille have a clear advantage in quality and will be playing at home. The French club is far more experienced on the European stage, and their attacking potential suggests a high-scoring start to the group phase. Brann are unlikely to withstand sustained pressure for the full 90 minutes.

My prediction — Lille to win.

