Dailysports Predictions Football Premier League South Africa Predictions Golden Arrows vs Mamelodi Sundowns prediction, H2H and probable lineups - September 24, 2025

Golden Arrows vs Mamelodi Sundowns prediction, H2H and probable lineups - September 24, 2025

Lamontville Golden Arrows vs Mamelodi Sundowns prediction Photo: bbc.com / Author unknown
Lamontville Golden Arrows Lamontville Golden Arrows
South African Betway Premiership (Round 8) 24 sep 2025, 09:00
- : -
South Africa,
Mamelodi Sundowns Mamelodi Sundowns
Review H2H Tournament table Odds Prediction
One of the fixtures of the 8th round of the South African Premier Division will take place on Wednesday in Durban, where the local side Golden Arrows host Mamelodi Sundowns. I’m backing a bet on goals in this clash, with solid chances for success.

Match preview

Manqoba Mngqithi’s team has had an inconsistent season so far and sits only 11th after seven matches. The Arrows have picked up just 7 points from seven games, losing four times. A real concern is their lack of cutting edge up front – the club has scored only 6 goals in their opening seven Premier League fixtures.

Recent matches have been tough for the team: a defeat to Sekhukhune United (0-1) marked their third loss in a row. The attack has looked timid, with poor conversion of chances. Despite occasional flashes, the Arrows currently don’t look like a side capable of challenging the league’s top clubs.

The visitors, however, leave a very different impression: Sundowns are among the leaders and remain unbeaten after seven rounds. Miguel Cardoso’s men have 18 points and a goal difference of 13:3 – a testament to their solid play at both ends of the pitch. The team combines maturity and discipline with an ability to ramp up attacking pressure when needed.

In the previous round, Sundowns comfortably dispatched Durban City (3-1), reaffirming their championship credentials. Cardoso has built a system that blends ball control with the ability to quickly break down opposing defences. Their seven-match unbeaten run gives the visitors confidence and makes them clear favourites for this encounter.

Probable lineups

  • Golden Arrows: Ngcobo, Phillips, Komara, Giane, Mabaso, Shitolo, Dlamini, Ndlovu, Sithole, Ayabulela, Dion
  • Mamelodi Sundowns: Williams, Cupido, Kekana, Modiba, Mdunielwa, Mokoena, Allende Bravo, Adams, Matthews, Reyners, Arthur Sales

Match facts and head-to-head

  • Golden Arrows have managed just one win in their last five matches.
  • Mamelodi Sundowns remain unbeaten in the current South African Premier League season.
  • In the last five head-to-heads, Arrows have not beaten Sundowns (2 defeats, 3 draws).

Prediction

The Sundowns’ form and squad depth are clearly superior: they play confidently both in attack and defence. Golden Arrows are too inconsistent and rarely deliver results, even at home. At the same time, Sundowns tend to play cautiously away and seldom score more than one goal. Our bet for this match is Under 2.5 goals at odds of 1.65.

