Lebanon vs China prediction and betting tips on January 17, 2024

In the match of the second round of the group stage of the Asian Cup, the Lebanese team will play against the Chinese team. Both teams were unable to secure victories in the first round and now they need to gain points in order to join the fight to advance from the group. The meeting will take place on January 17, 2024.

Lebanon

In the first round, this modest team played against the hosts of the tournament, Qatar. That game took place in a high attacking rhythm and ended in a victory for the Qataris with a score of 3:0.

Now Lebanon urgently needs to rehabilitate itself, since a defeat in the second game will put an end to their chances of qualifying from the group. Lebanon has been conceding a lot lately and this is considered one of the main problems of this team.

China

China played a goalless draw with Tajikistan in the last match of the Asian Cup. The Chinese team also regularly concedes goals, which indicates problems in defense.

In order to actually guarantee a place in the playoffs of the Asian Cup, the Chinese team should have enough victory in the confrontation with Lebanon.

History of the confrontation

The teams played only one match between themselves in history. It took place in 2008 and ended in a goalless draw. That game had the status of a friendly one.

Prediction for the match Lebanon - China

It seems to me that Lebanon will have to work hard to penetrate the Chinese defenses. In turn, the guests will also try to find their opportunity. I will bet that the total of 2.5 goals will not be broken in this match. Bookmakers offer odds of 1.5 for this outcome.