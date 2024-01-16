RU RU NG NG
Search
Search results
Main Predictions Lebanon vs China prediction and betting tips on January 17, 2024

Lebanon vs China prediction and betting tips on January 17, 2024

Kenley Ward Kenley Ward Dailysports expert
Lebanon vs China prediction
Lebanon Lebanon
Asian Cup 17 jan 2024, 06:30 Lebanon - China
-
- : -
International, Doha, Al Thumama Stadium
China China
Review Tournament table Odds Prediction
Prediction on game Total under 2.5
Odds: 1.5

Bonus up to $130/€100
MelBet 4.90
Bet now

In the match of the second round of the group stage of the Asian Cup, the Lebanese team will play against the Chinese team. Both teams were unable to secure victories in the first round and now they need to gain points in order to join the fight to advance from the group. The meeting will take place on January 17, 2024.

Lebanon

In the first round, this modest team played against the hosts of the tournament, Qatar. That game took place in a high attacking rhythm and ended in a victory for the Qataris with a score of 3:0.

Now Lebanon urgently needs to rehabilitate itself, since a defeat in the second game will put an end to their chances of qualifying from the group. Lebanon has been conceding a lot lately and this is considered one of the main problems of this team.

China

China played a goalless draw with Tajikistan in the last match of the Asian Cup. The Chinese team also regularly concedes goals, which indicates problems in defense.

In order to actually guarantee a place in the playoffs of the Asian Cup, the Chinese team should have enough victory in the confrontation with Lebanon.

History of the confrontation

The teams played only one match between themselves in history. It took place in 2008 and ended in a goalless draw. That game had the status of a friendly one.

Prediction for the match Lebanon - China

It seems to me that Lebanon will have to work hard to penetrate the Chinese defenses. In turn, the guests will also try to find their opportunity. I will bet that the total of 2.5 goals will not be broken in this match. Bookmakers offer odds of 1.5 for this outcome.

Prediction on game Total under 2.5
Odds: 1.5

Bonus up to $130/€100
MelBet 4.90
Bet now
Upcoming Predictions
vs prediction Today, 22:00 Los Angeles Clippers vs Oklahoma City Thunder prediction and betting tips on January 17, 2024 Array Odds: 1.76 Array Recommended 1хБет
Marta Kostyuk vs Elise Mertens prediction Australian Open 17 jan 2024, 01:00 Marta Kostyuk vs Elise Mertens prediction and betting tips on January 17, 2024 Marta Kostyuk Odds: 1.78 Elise Mertens Bet now 1хБет
Brenda Fruhvirtova vs Aryna Sabalenka prediction Australian Open 17 jan 2024, 03:00 Brenda Fruhvirtova vs Aryna Sabalenka prediction and betting tips on January 17, 2024 Brenda Fruhvirtova Odds: 1.79 Aryna Sabalenka Bet now 1хБет
Jordan Thompson vs Stefanos Tsitsipas prediction Australian Open 17 jan 2024, 03:00 Jordan Thompson vs Stefanos Tsitsipas prediction and betting tips on January 17, 2024 Jordan Thompson Odds: 1.85 Stefanos Tsitsipas Recommended 1хБет
Novak Djokovic vs Alexei Popyrin prediction Australian Open 17 jan 2024, 04:30 Novak Djokovic vs Alexei Popyrin prediction and betting tips on January 17, 2024 Novak Djokovic Odds: 1.71 Alexei Popyrin Bet now 1хБет
Comments
Only registered users can post and reply to comments
Best Betting Sites
1xBet 1xBet Promo Code Visit site 1Win 1win Promo Code Visit site MelBet Visit site
All rating
Latest News
Tennis news Today, 17:21 Iga Swiatek commented on her victory over Kenin at the start of the Australian Open 2024 Football news Today, 17:14 The FA Cup replay. West Ham's sensational relegation and Wolverhampton's victory Football news Today, 17:04 Roma sacked Mourinho; Benzema will not join Manchester United. Top transfer news for January 16 Football news Today, 16:58 2023 Africa Cup of Nations: Schedule and Results Football news Today, 16:53 Mali confidently defeated South Africa in the AFCON match Football news Today, 16:37 Juventus secured victory over Sassuolo, thanks to Vlahović's brace Football news Today, 16:26 Cruyff, Beckenbaurer, Muller. The top 10 footballers of the 70s have been named Boxing News Today, 16:08 Joshua - Ngannou: it is known whether a rematch between boxers is possible Football news Today, 15:50 Another injury. Bayern has lost a key defender for an indefinite period Football news Today, 15:44 A Tottenham defender is moving to Brentford on a loan agreement
Best bonuses
All
Betway Sign Up Bonus Receive
Paddy Power Sign Up Offer & Promo Code Receive Paddy Power
William Hill Bonus Drop Receive William Hill
Betfair Promo Codes and Sign Up Offer Receive Betfair
Sport Predictions
Basketball Today Los Angeles Clippers vs Oklahoma City Thunder prediction and betting tips on January 17, 2024 Tennis 17 jan 2024 Marta Kostyuk vs Elise Mertens prediction and betting tips on January 17, 2024 Tennis 17 jan 2024 Brenda Fruhvirtova vs Aryna Sabalenka prediction and betting tips on January 17, 2024 Tennis 17 jan 2024 Jordan Thompson vs Stefanos Tsitsipas prediction and betting tips on January 17, 2024 Tennis 17 jan 2024 Novak Djokovic vs Alexei Popyrin prediction and betting tips on January 17, 2024 Football 17 jan 2024 Lebanon vs China prediction and betting tips on January 17, 2024 Football 17 jan 2024 Tajikistan vs Qatar prediction and betting tips on January 17, 2024 Football 17 jan 2024 Morocco vs Tanzania prediction and betting tips on January 17, 2024 Football 17 jan 2024 Olympiacos vs Panathinaikos prediction and betting tips on January 17, 2024 Football 17 jan 2024 Valencia vs Celta Vigo prediction and betting tips on January 17, 2024