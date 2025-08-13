RU RU ES ES FR FR
KuPS vs RFS: Can RFS stage a comeback and advance?

KuPS vs RFS: Can RFS stage a comeback and advance?

Miguel Solomons Dailysports's expert
KuPS vs RFS prediction Photo: https://x.com/KuPS1923
KuPS
14 aug 2025, 11:00
- : -
International, Kuopio, Savon Sanomat Areena
RFS
Review H2H Tournament grid Odds Prediction
Prediction on game Total under 3
Odds: 1.63
1xBet Promo Code
1x_1912910 Promo code copied
1xBet 5.00
Bet now

On Thursday, August 14, the second leg of the Europa League qualifiers between KuPS and RFS will take place. Kick-off is at 17:00 CET. Here’s our in-depth preview and prediction for this high-stakes clash.

KuPS vs RFS: Match preview and head-to-head history

In the first leg, the Finnish side struck early, netting two quick goals in the 14th and 24th minutes. RFS pulled one back after the break, but KuPS managed to hold on and secure a crucial advantage. Heading into their home fixture, KuPS have a solid lead to defend.

KuPS are in impressive form as the Finnish league is in full swing. After 19 rounds, they’ve collected 37 points, sit second in the table, and trail the leaders by just six points. Last season, KuPS were crowned champions and began their campaign in the UEFA Champions League qualifiers, but fell to Kairat Almaty. Now, the Finns have a strong shot at reaching the Europa League group stage, especially with five consecutive home victories under their belt.

RFS also boast solid match fitness thanks to their domestic campaign. After 26 rounds, they have 64 points and are just three off the top spot. In the Champions League qualification, RFS entered in the first round, beating Levadia 2-0, but then suffered a heavy 1-5 defeat to Malmö in the second round. The Latvian side are now on the brink of elimination and must do everything possible to snap KuPS’s home winning streak on the road.

Match facts and head-to-head stats

  • KuPS won the first leg against RFS 2-1.
  • KuPS are on a three-game winning streak and have won five home matches in a row.
  • In their last four matches, RFS have recorded two wins and two losses.
  • RFS have conceded at least one goal in each of their last six matches.
  • This will be only the second-ever meeting between these two clubs.

Probable line-ups

  • KuPS: Kreidl; Savolainen, Sisse, Miettinen, Arma; Oksanen, Arifi; Luyeye-Lutumba, Ruoppi, Pennanen; Toure
  • RFS: Maric; Maraes, Lipucsek, Stuglis, Savalnieks; Rakic, Panic, Zelenkovs; Vauter, D. Ikaunieks, Didju

Prediction

We’re in for a tense and hard-fought encounter, as this tie is far from settled. However, don’t expect a high-scoring affair—the stakes are simply too high for either side to take unnecessary risks. The best bet looks to be under three total goals, offered at odds of 1.63.

