Kayserispor vs Basaksehir prediction and betting tips on October 2, 2023

Kenley Ward
Kayserispor vs Istanbul Basaksehir prediction
Kayserispor Kayserispor
Super Lig Turkey 02 oct 2023, 13:00 Kayserispor - Istanbul Basaksehir
-
- : -
Turkey, Kayseri, Kadir Has Sehir Stadyumu
Istanbul Basaksehir Istanbul Basaksehir
Review
Prediction on game Both teams to score - No
On October 2, the match of the seventh round of the Turkish Championship will take place, in which Kayserispor and Basaksehir will compete.

"Kayserispor"

This team entered the new championship quite well and after six matches is in eighth place. Now the team has nine points and, in general, its position corresponds to the level of the game.

The only thing worth paying attention to is performance. Kayserispor's attacking performance leaves much to be desired, as the team scored only seven goals.

In the last round, Kayserispor lost away to Besiktas (1:2) and thereby interrupted their unbeaten streak of six matches, in which they had two draws and four defeats.

Thus, Kayserispor has a good chance of not losing in the upcoming match.

"Istanbul Basaksehir"

This team has recently been fighting for places in European competition, but in the new season, apparently, it will fight for survival, as it is now in 18th place in the standings.

The team has the same problem as the home team - low performance, as they scored only three goals in six championship matches. At the same time, everyone has problems playing on defense.

In the previous match, Istanbul Basaksehir suffered a major defeat from Fenerbahce (0:4), and in general, in the last seven matches the team suffered six defeats and won only one victory.

Match forecast

Bookmakers believe that Basaksehir and Kayserispor are equal opponents. They have approximately the same odds. Considering the problems with the game in attack, I would bet on the outcome - at least one team will not score with odds of 2.07.

