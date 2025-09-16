Prediction on game Total over 2.5 Odds: 1.5 Mostbet Bonus up to 500% + 500 FS 4.95 Bet now

In the opening round of the AFC Champions League 2 main stage, Kaya will take on Tampines Rovers. The match will be held in the Philippines on Thursday, September 18, with kickoff scheduled for 12:00 Central European Time. I suggest betting on the game's total goals.

Match preview

The Filipino side Kaya has been one of the country's top teams for several years now and is a regular representative of the Philippines on the international stage. The squad is known for its work ethic and discipline, and their domestic success underlines the stability of the project.

For Kaya, every AFC Champions League 2 fixture is a chance to make a statement at a higher level and shine a spotlight on Filipino football. After a decent run in last year's tournament, the team will be looking to break into the playoffs for the first time this season.

Kaya's main strength lies in their physical preparedness and aggressive style of play on home turf. Their weakness, however, is inconsistent finishing and vulnerability to quick counterattacks. Still, Kaya plays boldly at home and often delivers attacking football, pushing opponents to their limits.

Domestically, the team has already played two matches, scoring 13 goals. However, the level of opposition there is nowhere near what they'll face in the Champions League 2, so Kaya's domestic form shouldn't be overestimated.

Tampines Rovers are one of Singapore's most decorated clubs and a well-known name in Southeast Asia. The team boasts extensive international experience and is built around an attacking philosophy.

Tampines are valued for their entertaining football and ability to create plenty of chances, regardless of their opponents’ status. However, major achievements have eluded the club in recent years.

In attack, the squad relies on Japanese imports and local talents, making their game diverse. The Singaporeans like to control possession, build combinations through the center, and utilize pacey forwards. Thanks to this, they consistently put pressure on opposing defenses throughout the match.

At the start of the new season, Tampines already clinched the Singapore Super Cup and shared the points in the local Premier League with fierce rivals Geylang United. In their last match, they thrashed Tanjong Pagar United away from home.

Match facts

Kaya have lost just three home matches this year.

Tampines have won their last three away games.

Kaya average 2.7 goals per game at home, while Tampines average 3 goals per game on the road.

Probable lineups

Kaya : Birrow, Saito, Rota, Casambre, Diano, Angels, Esso, Yamazaki, Komaki, Melliza, Bedic.

: Birrow, Saito, Rota, Casambre, Diano, Angels, Esso, Yamazaki, Komaki, Melliza, Bedic. Tampines Rovers: Buhari, Sumi, Shahiran, Kwe, Yamashita, Fox, Suparno, Najeeb, Yoshimoto, Higashikawa, Kazama.

H2H

The sides have met only once before, a match that ended in a goalless draw.

Prediction

Both teams are attack-oriented, so this should be a high-scoring affair. Kaya will be pushing for a home victory, but Tampines are also more than capable of getting on the scoresheet. My tip: go for the total goals over 2.5.