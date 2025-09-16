RU RU ES ES FR FR
Search
Search results
Dailysports Predictions Football AFC Champions League Predictions Kaya vs Tampines Rovers prediction, H2H and probable lineups — 18 September 2025

Kaya vs Tampines Rovers prediction, H2H and probable lineups — 18 September 2025

Jan Novak Dailysports's expert
Kaya FC vs Tampines Rovers FC prediction Photo: x.com/TeamSinga/ Author unknownn
Kaya FC
Kaya FC Kaya FC Schedule Kaya FC Transfers
AFC Champions League Two AFC Champions League Two Table AFC Champions League Two Fixtures AFC Champions League Two Predictions
18 sep 2025, 06:00
- : -
International,
Tampines Rovers FC
Tampines Rovers FC Tampines Rovers FC Schedule Tampines Rovers FC Transfers
Review H2H Tournament table Odds Prediction
Prediction on game Total over 2.5
Odds: 1.5
Mostbet Bonus up to 500% + 500 FS
Mostbet 4.95
Bet now

In the opening round of the AFC Champions League 2 main stage, Kaya will take on Tampines Rovers. The match will be held in the Philippines on Thursday, September 18, with kickoff scheduled for 12:00 Central European Time. I suggest betting on the game's total goals.

Match preview

The Filipino side Kaya has been one of the country's top teams for several years now and is a regular representative of the Philippines on the international stage. The squad is known for its work ethic and discipline, and their domestic success underlines the stability of the project.

For Kaya, every AFC Champions League 2 fixture is a chance to make a statement at a higher level and shine a spotlight on Filipino football. After a decent run in last year's tournament, the team will be looking to break into the playoffs for the first time this season.

Kaya's main strength lies in their physical preparedness and aggressive style of play on home turf. Their weakness, however, is inconsistent finishing and vulnerability to quick counterattacks. Still, Kaya plays boldly at home and often delivers attacking football, pushing opponents to their limits.

Domestically, the team has already played two matches, scoring 13 goals. However, the level of opposition there is nowhere near what they'll face in the Champions League 2, so Kaya's domestic form shouldn't be overestimated.

Tampines Rovers are one of Singapore's most decorated clubs and a well-known name in Southeast Asia. The team boasts extensive international experience and is built around an attacking philosophy.

Tampines are valued for their entertaining football and ability to create plenty of chances, regardless of their opponents’ status. However, major achievements have eluded the club in recent years.

In attack, the squad relies on Japanese imports and local talents, making their game diverse. The Singaporeans like to control possession, build combinations through the center, and utilize pacey forwards. Thanks to this, they consistently put pressure on opposing defenses throughout the match.

At the start of the new season, Tampines already clinched the Singapore Super Cup and shared the points in the local Premier League with fierce rivals Geylang United. In their last match, they thrashed Tanjong Pagar United away from home.

Match facts

  • Kaya have lost just three home matches this year.
  • Tampines have won their last three away games.
  • Kaya average 2.7 goals per game at home, while Tampines average 3 goals per game on the road.

Probable lineups

  • Kaya: Birrow, Saito, Rota, Casambre, Diano, Angels, Esso, Yamazaki, Komaki, Melliza, Bedic.
  • Tampines Rovers: Buhari, Sumi, Shahiran, Kwe, Yamashita, Fox, Suparno, Najeeb, Yoshimoto, Higashikawa, Kazama.

H2H

The sides have met only once before, a match that ended in a goalless draw.

Prediction

Both teams are attack-oriented, so this should be a high-scoring affair. Kaya will be pushing for a home victory, but Tampines are also more than capable of getting on the scoresheet. My tip: go for the total goals over 2.5.

Prediction on game Total over 2.5
Odds: 1.5
Mostbet Bonus up to 500% + 500 FS
Mostbet 4.95
Bet now
Comments
Only registered users can post and reply to comments
Upcoming Predictions
Shanghai Port vs Vissel Kobe prediction AFC Champions League Today, 08:15 Shanghai Port vs Kobe: will either side kick off the AFC Champions League with a win? Shanghai Port Odds: 1.51 Vissel Kobe Recommended Mostbet
Slavia Prague vs Bodoe/Glimt prediction Champions League Today, 12:45 Slavia Prague vs Bodø/Glimt prediction, H2H and probable lineups - September 17, 2025 Slavia Prague Odds: 1.58 Bodoe/Glimt Bet now 1xBet
Olympiacos vs Pafos FC prediction Champions League Today, 12:45 Olympiacos vs Pafos prediction, H2H and probable lineups - September 17, 2025 Olympiacos Odds: 1.69 Pafos FC Bet now Melbet
Polokwane City vs Lamontville Golden Arrows prediction South African Betway Premiership Today, 13:30 Polokwane City vs Golden Arrows. H2H, lineups and match prediction — September 17, 2025 Polokwane City Odds: 1.67 Lamontville Golden Arrows Recommended Mostbet
Richards Bay vs TS Galaxy prediction South African Betway Premiership Today, 13:30 Richards Bay vs TS Galaxy prediction, H2H and probable line-ups - 17.09.2025 Richards Bay Odds: 1.9 TS Galaxy Bet now Melbet
Marumo Gallants vs Mamelodi Sundowns prediction South African Betway Premiership Today, 13:30 Marumo Gallants vs Mamelodi Sundowns prediction, H2H and probable lineups - 17.09.2025 Marumo Gallants Odds: 1.74 Mamelodi Sundowns Bet now 1xBet
AmaZulu vs Stellenbosch prediction South African Betway Premiership Today, 13:30 AmaZulu vs Stellenbosch: H2H, lineups and match prediction — September 17, 2025 AmaZulu Odds: 1.65 Stellenbosch Recommended 1xBet
Genk vs Sporting Charleroi prediction Pro League Belgium Today, 14:30 Genk vs Charleroi prediction, H2H and probable lineups – 17 September 2025 Genk Odds: 1.7 Sporting Charleroi Bet now Mostbet
Swansea vs Nottingham Forest prediction EFL Cup (Carabao Cup) Today, 15:00 Swansea vs Nottingham: will Nottingham Forest advance to the next round? Swansea Odds: 1.66 Nottingham Forest Bet now 1xBet
Ajax vs Inter prediction Champions League Today, 15:00 Ajax vs Inter: has Inter recovered from defeats and will they start the Champions League on a high note? Ajax Odds: 1.6 Inter Recommended Melbet
Bayern Munich vs Chelsea prediction Champions League Today, 15:00 Bayern Munich vs Chelsea: Who will kick off the new Champions League season with a win? Bayern Munich Odds: 1.52 Chelsea Bet now 1xBet
Liverpool vs Atletico Madrid prediction Champions League Today, 15:00 Liverpool vs Atlético Madrid prediction, H2H and probable line-ups - 17 September 2025 Liverpool Odds: 1.62 Atletico Madrid Bet now 1xBet
Daily Sports News, Predictions and Live Scores