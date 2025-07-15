RU RU ES ES FR FR
Kawasaki Frontale vs Sagamihara prediction, H2H and probable lineups — July 16, 2025

In the round of 32 of the Emperor's Cup, Kawasaki will face Sagamihara. The match is set for Wednesday, July 16, with kick-off scheduled for 12:00 Central European Time. Here’s my pick for the winner of this clash.

Match preview

Kawasaki Frontale remains one of the most consistent clubs in the J-League, though this season has been far from spectacular. The team is currently undergoing a transition, focusing on developing young talent.

After a sluggish start to the campaign, Frontale found their rhythm and have re-established themselves among the league leaders. Their style is all about ball control, patient build-up play, and a high defensive line. They rarely stray from their tactical identity, especially when up against teams from lower divisions.

In the Emperor's Cup, Kawasaki traditionally doesn’t spread itself too thin, despite having only lifted the trophy twice. This tournament is a genuine opportunity to compete for silverware while rotating the squad.

In the previous round, they edged Fukushima 4-3, showcasing clinical finishing and excellent wing play, but their defending left much to be desired. Notably, earlier this spring the Japanese club reached the AFC Champions League final, where they fell to Saudi side Al-Ahli.

Sagamihara, a modest third-division outfit, have already made headlines in this Emperor's Cup campaign by knocking out Mito and Iwata from the second division. The team is built on a well-organized defense and is comfortable playing as underdogs.

The coaching staff emphasizes discipline and a compact midfield, relying on physical conditioning to contain higher-profile opponents. Their main weapon is a tight back line and quick counter-attacks down the flanks.

In recent years, there hasn’t been much to celebrate. Sagamihara have looked unstable in J3, often finishing near the bottom of the table.

This season, they sit just three points above the last place and have little reason for optimism. The main objective for the second half of the campaign is simply to retain their place in the third tier—a familiar target by now.

Match facts

  • Kawasaki have lost two of their last four games.
  • Frontale have both scored and conceded in each of their last six home matches.
  • Sagamihara have won only one of their previous five matches.
  • On the road, Sagamihara have suffered just one defeat in their last eight outings.
  • Kawasaki average 2.4 goals per home game, while Sagamihara net 1.6 goals per away fixture.

Probable lineups

  • Kawasaki Frontale: Yamaguchi, Takai, Maruyama, Miura, Vermeeschkerken, Kawahara, Yamamoto, Wakizaka, Ienaga, Ito, Yamada.
  • Sagamihara: Baumann, Tokida, Kato, Pytlik, Miki, Takano, Sugimoto, Shimakawa, Muto, Nishiyama, Kato.

H2H

These teams have never faced each other before.

Prediction

The gulf in class is obvious, but Sagamihara could get their chances due to likely squad rotation from Kawasaki. Even so, Frontale’s depth should be more than enough to comfortably advance to the next round of the Emperor’s Cup. Their previous outing showed defensive vulnerabilities, but Sagamihara don’t look equipped to stop Hasebe’s side. My bet: a home win with a -1 goal handicap.

