Italy vs Malta prediction and betting tips on October 14, 2023

The Euro 2024 qualifying tournament will feature a match between Italy and Malta. The meeting will take place on October 14, 2023. Now in this qualifying group there is a fight for second place, since the first place is occupied by the English team without a chance.

Italy

Italy have played only four matches, while the other teams have already played five. Everyone understands that it will be very difficult for the reigning European champions to get ahead of England, who are six points clear.

The Italians are currently in second place with seven points. Ukraine and North Macedonia have the same number of points, but they have already played more matches. However, in the same round the direct competitors of the Italians will have to play among themselves.

Malta

This team is predictably in last place in the group and has not yet scored a single point. They are seven points behind their closest rivals. Their only motivation is to score at least one point in this tournament to show that they are at least capable of something.

Interesting facts and match prediction

Italy have won all nine of their previous meetings with Malta. According to the FIFA ranking, Italy is ranked 9th, and Malta is ranked 171st.

The Italians rarely won big in their matches against Malta. There were major victories over a modest opponent only twice, and that was back in the last century. In other matches the score was more moderate for the guests.

I propose to bet on the total of the match less than 3.5 goals with odds of 1.99.