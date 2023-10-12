RU RU NG NG
Main Predictions Italy vs Malta prediction and betting tips on October 14, 2023

Italy vs Malta prediction and betting tips on October 14, 2023

Kenley Ward Kenley Ward Dailysports expert
Italy vs Malta prediction
Italy Italy
European Championship 14 oct 2023, 14:45 Italy - Malta
-
- : -
International, Bari, Stadio San Nicola
Malta Malta
Review Н2Н Tournament table Odds Prediction
Prediction on game Total under 3.5
Odds: 1.99

100% Bonus up to $100
1xBet 5.00
Bet now

The Euro 2024 qualifying tournament will feature a match between Italy and Malta. The meeting will take place on October 14, 2023. Now in this qualifying group there is a fight for second place, since the first place is occupied by the English team without a chance.

Italy

Italy have played only four matches, while the other teams have already played five. Everyone understands that it will be very difficult for the reigning European champions to get ahead of England, who are six points clear.

The Italians are currently in second place with seven points. Ukraine and North Macedonia have the same number of points, but they have already played more matches. However, in the same round the direct competitors of the Italians will have to play among themselves.

Malta

This team is predictably in last place in the group and has not yet scored a single point. They are seven points behind their closest rivals. Their only motivation is to score at least one point in this tournament to show that they are at least capable of something.

Interesting facts and match prediction

Italy have won all nine of their previous meetings with Malta. According to the FIFA ranking, Italy is ranked 9th, and Malta is ranked 171st.

The Italians rarely won big in their matches against Malta. There were major victories over a modest opponent only twice, and that was back in the last century. In other matches the score was more moderate for the guests.

I propose to bet on the total of the match less than 3.5 goals with odds of 1.99.

Prediction on game Total under 3.5
Odds: 1.99

100% Bonus up to $100
1xBet 5.00
Bet now
Upcoming Predictions
Colombia vs Uruguay prediction and betting tips on October 12, 2023 World Cup Qualification CONMEBOL Today, 16:30 Colombia vs Uruguay prediction and betting tips on October 12, 2023 Colombia Odds: 1.8 Uruguay Recommended MelBet
Bolivia vs Ecuador prediction and betting tips on October 13, 2023 World Cup Qualification CONMEBOL Today, 19:00 Bolivia vs Ecuador prediction and betting tips on October 13, 2023 Bolivia Odds: 1.95 Ecuador Bet now MelBet
Argentina vs Paraguay prediction and betting tips on October 13, 2023 World Cup Qualification CONMEBOL Today, 19:00 Argentina vs Paraguay prediction and betting tips on October 13, 2023 Argentina Odds: 1.6 Paraguay Bet now MelBet
Chile vs Peru prediction and betting tips on October 13, 2023 World Cup Qualification CONMEBOL Today, 20:00 Chile vs Peru prediction and betting tips on October 13, 2023 Chile Odds: 1.73 Peru Recommended Mostbet
Brazil vs Venezuela prediction and betting tips on October 13, 2023 World Cup Qualification CONMEBOL Today, 20:30 Brazil vs Venezuela prediction and betting tips on October 13, 2023 Brazil Odds: 1.6 Venezuela Bet now MelBet
Best bookmakers
1xBet Visit site 1Win Visit site MelBet Visit site
All rating
Latest News
Football news Today, 14:47 Mbappé, the scorer, and Vinícius, the playmaker: how to harmonize these two stars at Real Madrid Football news Today, 14:20 Said "no" to Manchester United and proved to be in the right. Scholes commented on Bellingham Football news Today, 14:01 Robert Lewandowski hopes to play in El Clásico Football news Today, 13:34 Manchester United fares less favorably than Everton. Trent appraised Liverpool's adversaries Football news Today, 12:58 Colorado is interested in appointing Wilshere as a coach Football news Today, 12:23 Upamecano will miss several weeks due to an injury Football news Today, 11:50 Juventus wants to bring back their former winger Football news Today, 11:37 A few million max. Lahm commented on the salaries within the German national team Football news Today, 11:30 Luton Town has officially signed a 32-year-old midfielder who has spent his entire career in England Football news Today, 11:29 Defenders have been constrained in their capabilities. Del Piero assessed modern football
Sport Predictions
Football Today Colombia vs Uruguay prediction and betting tips on October 12, 2023 Football Today Bolivia vs Ecuador prediction and betting tips on October 13, 2023 Football Today Argentina vs Paraguay prediction and betting tips on October 13, 2023 Football Today Chile vs Peru prediction and betting tips on October 13, 2023 Football Today Brazil vs Venezuela prediction and betting tips on October 13, 2023 Football 13 oct 2023 Estonia vs Azerbaijan prediction and betting tips on October 13, 2023 Football 13 oct 2023 Ireland vs Greece prediction and betting tips on October 13, 2023 Football 13 oct 2023 Austria vs Belgium prediction and betting tips on October 13, 2023 Football 13 oct 2023 Netherlands vs France prediction and betting tips on October 13, 2023 Football 13 oct 2023 Liechtenstein vs Bosnia and Herzegovina prediction and betting tips on October 13, 2023