Karlsruher SC vs Nuremberg Prediction

It won't be easy for Karlsruhe! Karlsruher SC vs Nuremberg Prediction

David Flower David Flower Dailysports expert
Karlsruher SC vs Nuernberg prediction Photo: fcn.de / Author unknown
Karlsruher SC Karlsruher SC
2. Bundesliga Germany 03 aug 2024, 07:00 Karlsruher SC - Nuernberg
-
- : -
Germany, Karlsruhe, BBBank Wildpark
Nuernberg Nuernberg
Review H2H Tournament table Odds Prediction
One of the Saturday matches of the first round of the 2. Bundesliga will be played at the "BBBank Wildpark" where Karlsruher SC will host Nuremberg. Here is the prediction for the match from the Dailysports team.

Karlsruher SC

KSC finished fifth in the last 2. Bundesliga season, postponing their dream of returning to the top division by another year. They performed impressively in the last five rounds, securing four wins and one loss. In total, Karlsruher SC recorded 15 wins and nine losses in 34 matches, finishing with 55 points, just eight points short of the top three.

In preparation for the new season, Karlsruher SC played six friendly matches, winning four and losing two. They achieved victories against opponents such as Strasbourg (4-1), 1860 Munich (2-0), and Rijeka (1-0), but also faced defeats against Górnik Zabrze (0-3) and Viktoria Plzeň (0-2).

Nuremberg

Miroslav Klose's team had an unsuccessful last season, finishing in 12th place in the 2. Bundesliga standings. In 34 matches, Nuremberg collected 40 points with 11 wins and 16 losses. The "Club" struggled at the end of the season, losing four of their last five matches.

However, Nuremberg has had an excellent pre-season preparation and now looks ready for the start of the season. Klose's men went unbeaten in six friendly matches, drawing only once with 1860 Munich. They secured notable victories against Juventus (3-0) and Blackburn Rovers twice (2-1).

Interesting facts about the match and head-to-head history

  • Karlsruher SC has won the last three matches in this fixture.
  • Both teams to score bet has won in three of the last five matches between these teams.
  • Over 2.5 goals bet has won in three of the last five matches between these teams.

Karlsruher SC vs Nuremberg Prediction

Bookmakers offer good odds of 1.98 for a Karlsruher SC victory. However, considering how well-prepared Nuremberg is for the new season, it will not be easy for Karlsruher SC to secure a win, even at home. Our recommendation is to bet on "Both Teams to Score" with odds of 1.62.

Sport Predictions
