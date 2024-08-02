RU RU
Hertha will take the three points again! Hertha BSC vs Paderborn Prediction

Hertha Berlin Hertha Berlin
2. Bundesliga Germany 03 aug 2024, 07:00 Hertha Berlin - Paderborn
-
- : -
Germany, Berlin, Olympiastadion
Paderborn Paderborn
One of the Saturday matches of the first round of the 2. Bundesliga will be played in Berlin, where Hertha BSC will host Paderborn at the "Olympiastadion". Here is the forecast for the match from the Dailysports team.

Hertha BSC

The "Blue-Whites" finished last season in the 2. Bundesliga only in ninth place, despite clearly aiming for more. In 34 matches, Hertha collected 48 points, trailing the top three by a substantial 15 points. In their last five matches, Hertha secured three victories and one draw.

During their preparation for the new season, Hertha conducted an excellent training campaign, playing seven friendly matches. Achieving four victories over local teams and Dutch side NEC Nijmegen (1-0), Hertha faced Huddersfield Town (1-2) and Cardiff City (1-1) in their last two friendlies.

Paderborn

Lukas Kwasniok's team finished seventh in last season's 2. Bundesliga. In 34 matches, Paderborn recorded 15 wins and 12 losses, finishing with 52 points, 11 points shy of the top three. Paderborn played excellently in the final rounds, securing four victories and only one loss.

In summer, Paderborn played five friendly matches and performed quite well. They defeated clubs such as Viktoria Köln (1-0), Birmingham City (5-0), and PSV Eindhoven (2-1), but also lost to PSV (1-2).

Interesting facts about the match and head-to-head history

  • Hertha has defeated Paderborn in their last five encounters.
  • Both teams to score bet has won in the last four matches between these teams.
  • Over 2.5 goals bet has won in four of the last five matches between these teams.

Hertha BSC vs Paderborn Prediction

Bookmakers give a noticeable advantage to the home team, with odds of 1.99 for a Hertha win. Considering Hertha's strong performance in home matches at the end of last season, we recommend betting on a "Hertha Win".

