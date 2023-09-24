RU RU NG NG
Main Predictions Istanbulspor vs Galatasaray prediction and betting tips on September 26, 2023

Istanbulspor vs Galatasaray prediction and betting tips on September 26, 2023

Oliver White Oliver White Dailysports expert
Istanbulspor vs Galatasaray prediction and betting tips on September 26, 2023
Istanbulspor Istanbulspor
Super Lig Turkey 26 sep 2023, 13:00 Istanbulspor - Galatasaray
-
- : -
Turkey, Istanbul, Necmi Kadioglu Stadyumu
Galatasaray Galatasaray
Review Н2Н Tournament table Odds Prediction
Prediction on game W2(-1)
Odds: 1.62

Bonus up to $130/€100
MelBet 4.90
Bet now

The next Istanbul derby awaits the spectators on Tuesday, September 26. Galatasaray will visit Istanbulspor in the rescheduled match of the 3rd round of the Turkish Süper Lig. The battle will start at 19:00 CET.

Istanbulspor


Istanbulspor cannot boast of the achievements, which are similar to Galatasaray. Speaking about 2022/2023, the team returned to the Turkish Süper Lig after 17 years of playing in the First Lig. It is reasonable to mention that the main achievement of Istanbulspor is winning the Turkish championship in 1932.

Fatih Tekke headed the team and helped it gain a foothold in the elite division of Turkish football a year ago. “The Yellow Bulls” finished in the 12th position.

The team started the new season in a pretty unsuccessful way and is currently in the relegation zone. The asset includes 2 draws in the battles against Konyaspor and Kayserispor, and also there happened 1 loss to Basaksehir.

Galatasaray


Galatasaray is one of the most successful clubs in its country. Taking into account its history, the team has won 57 inner titles and is the current champion of Turkey. “The Lions” have won all possible inner trophies a record number of times. The head coach of the team is Okan Buruk (since 2022), a famous former Turkish football player.

As for the Champions League qualifying bracket, the team confidently beat all its opponents. First, it defeated Lithuanian Žalgiris, and then Olimpia from Slovenia and Norwegian Molde. Speaking about the group stage, The Turkish grandee started with a home game against Copenhagen, it managed to score twice at the end of the game and “snatch” a draw.

Galatasaray is also performing well in the championship. The team is still unbeaten in the current season.

Interesting facts and the statistics of head-to-head matches


Galatasaray naturally has got the advantage, having won 8 times in 10 previous battles, in the head-to-head matches. Istanbulspor also took 1 victory, and another match ended in a draw. By the way, the last time the hosts won was back in 2003.

Galatasaray has not lost in the Turkish Süper Lig since April 30, when there happened a failure in the away confrontation with Beşiktaş.

Prediction


According to bookmakers, the guests are the favourite of the following battle. I agree with them and bet on the success of Galatasaray with “a -1 goal handicap”.

Prediction on game W2(-1)
Odds: 1.62

Bonus up to $130/€100
MelBet 4.90
Bet now
Upcoming Predictions
East Bengal vs Jamshedpur prediction and betting tips on September 25, 2023 Super League India Today, 10:30 East Bengal vs Jamshedpur prediction and betting tips on September 25, 2023 East Bengal FC Odds: 3.55 Jamshedpur FC Recommended MelBet
Hatayspor vs Trabzonspor prediction and betting tips on September 25, 2023 Super Lig Turkey Today, 13:00 Hatayspor vs Trabzonspor prediction and betting tips on September 25, 2023 Hatayspor Odds: 1.5 Trabzonspor Bet now MelBet
Nordsjaelland vs Hvidovre prediction and betting tips on September 25, 2023 Superliga Denmark Today, 13:00 Nordsjaelland vs Hvidovre prediction and betting tips on September 25, 2023 FC Nordsjaelland Odds: 1.62 Hvidovre Bet now MelBet
Panathinaikos vs AEK prediction and betting tips on September 25, 2023 Super League Greece Today, 14:00 Panathinaikos vs AEK prediction and betting tips on September 25, 2023 Panathinaikos Odds: 3 AEK Athens Recommended MelBet
Bohemian vs Shelbourne prediction and betting tips on September 25, 2023 Premier Division Ireland Today, 14:45 Bohemians vs Shelbourne prediction and betting tips on September 25, 2023 Bohemian FC Odds: 1.89 Shelbourne Bet now MelBet
Best bookmakers
1xBet Visit site MelBet Visit site Bet365 Visit site
All rating
Latest News
Football news Today, 08:15 Luis Enrique has found a new PSG star Football news Today, 06:15 Simeone told how Atletico managed to defeat Real Football news Today, 05:48 Oliver Kahn spoke about leaving Bayern Football news Today, 05:07 Arteta spoke about the injury of the Arsenal leader Football news Today, 04:31 Klopp noted the progress of striker Nunez Football news Today, 04:01 Mac Allister spoke about Liverpool's difficulties in the last match Football news Today, 03:44 Pochettino speaks out about Chelsea's problems Football news Yesterday, 17:05 Atlético beat Real in the Madrid derby Football news Yesterday, 16:41 PSG defeated Marseille Football news Yesterday, 15:53 Manchester United ready to sell Sancho
Sport Predictions
Football Today East Bengal vs Jamshedpur prediction and betting tips on September 25, 2023 Football Today Hatayspor vs Trabzonspor prediction and betting tips on September 25, 2023 Football Today Nordsjaelland vs Hvidovre prediction and betting tips on September 25, 2023 Football Today Panathinaikos vs AEK prediction and betting tips on September 25, 2023 Football Today Bohemians vs Shelbourne prediction and betting tips on September 25, 2023 Football Today Coventry City vs Huddersfield prediction and betting tips on September 25, 2023 Football Today Sporting vs Rio Ave prediction and betting tips on September 25, 2023 Football 26 sep 2023 Istanbulspor vs Galatasaray prediction and betting tips on September 26, 2023 Football 26 sep 2023 Sevilla vs Almeria prediction and betting tips on September 26, 2023 Football 26 sep 2023 Chippa United vs Supersport United prediction and betting tips on 26 September 2023