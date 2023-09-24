Prediction on game W2(-1) Odds: 1.62 Bonus up to $130/€100 4.90 Bet now

The next Istanbul derby awaits the spectators on Tuesday, September 26. Galatasaray will visit Istanbulspor in the rescheduled match of the 3rd round of the Turkish Süper Lig. The battle will start at 19:00 CET.

Istanbulspor



Istanbulspor cannot boast of the achievements, which are similar to Galatasaray. Speaking about 2022/2023, the team returned to the Turkish Süper Lig after 17 years of playing in the First Lig. It is reasonable to mention that the main achievement of Istanbulspor is winning the Turkish championship in 1932.

Fatih Tekke headed the team and helped it gain a foothold in the elite division of Turkish football a year ago. “The Yellow Bulls” finished in the 12th position.

The team started the new season in a pretty unsuccessful way and is currently in the relegation zone. The asset includes 2 draws in the battles against Konyaspor and Kayserispor, and also there happened 1 loss to Basaksehir.

Galatasaray



Galatasaray is one of the most successful clubs in its country. Taking into account its history, the team has won 57 inner titles and is the current champion of Turkey. “The Lions” have won all possible inner trophies a record number of times. The head coach of the team is Okan Buruk (since 2022), a famous former Turkish football player.

As for the Champions League qualifying bracket, the team confidently beat all its opponents. First, it defeated Lithuanian Žalgiris, and then Olimpia from Slovenia and Norwegian Molde. Speaking about the group stage, The Turkish grandee started with a home game against Copenhagen, it managed to score twice at the end of the game and “snatch” a draw.

Galatasaray is also performing well in the championship. The team is still unbeaten in the current season.

Interesting facts and the statistics of head-to-head matches



Galatasaray naturally has got the advantage, having won 8 times in 10 previous battles, in the head-to-head matches. Istanbulspor also took 1 victory, and another match ended in a draw. By the way, the last time the hosts won was back in 2003.

Galatasaray has not lost in the Turkish Süper Lig since April 30, when there happened a failure in the away confrontation with Beşiktaş.

Prediction



According to bookmakers, the guests are the favourite of the following battle. I agree with them and bet on the success of Galatasaray with “a -1 goal handicap”.

