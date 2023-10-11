Ireland vs Greece prediction and betting tips on October 13, 2023

Prediction on game Total under 2 Odds: 1.86 Bonus up to $130/€100 4.90 Bet now

The qualifying tournament for the European Championship will feature a match between the national teams of Ireland and Greece. The meeting will take place on October 13 and will be very important, since the Greeks have a chance of second place in the group.

Ireland

The Irish team was unable to cope with the task in this qualifying round and lost all chances of qualifying from the group ahead of schedule.

In the first five matches they scored only three points, which were obtained in the game with the Gibraltar team. The remaining four meetings, including the game with the Greek national team away, ended in defeat for the Irish.

Greece

The Greek national team is playing very well if we compare their past results. In qualifying for the 2024 European Championship, they won three times, including two victories over Gibraltar, and are now fourth in the group, behind the Netherlands on goal difference.

That being said, the Greeks still have a chance at second place, especially considering that their last match will be against the French, who are likely to already secure first place.

Match prediction

Greece traditionally plays strongly at home, but the team also performs well away. Despite this, bookmakers still consider the Irish to be the favorites of the match. Moreover, three of the last four head-to-head matches ended in victories for the Greeks.

In the FIFA rankings, the Irish are in 55th place, while the Greeks are in 51st place.

I can note that both teams are not known for their effective football. I suggest betting on the total under 2 for 1.86.