Inter vs Lazio prediction and betting tips on January 19, 2024

Inter vs Lazio prediction and betting tips on January 19, 2024

Inter vs Lazio prediction
Inter Inter
Italian Super Cup 19 jan 2024, 14:00 Inter - Lazio
-
- : -
Italy, Riyadh, Al-Awwal Park
Lazio Lazio
Prediction on game Both teams to score - Yes
Odds: 1.98
On January 19, in the semifinals of the Italian Super Cup, Inter will face Lazio. The match prognosis for these opponents can be found on our resource.

Inter

The Milanese club looks strong, although not without setbacks, such as being eliminated from the Italian Cup in the round of 16. In the Champions League, Inter confidently progressed from the group stage and now awaits the knockout stage matches. Domestically, the club leads after 20 rounds, with their main pursuer, Juventus, trailing by just two points. In the last round, they managed to defeat Monza away with a score of 5-1. Lautaro Martinez is having a powerful season, contributing 18 goals and 2 assists in the league. Cuadrado will miss the upcoming battle due to injury.

Lazio

The Romans cannot boast of stability, although the team is currently on the rise. In the Champions League, Lazio managed to advance from the group stage, and in the Italian Cup, they recently reached the semifinals by defeating their arch-rivals Roma 1-0. The situation in the league was more challenging, but the club recorded a series of four wins, allowing them to climb to the sixth position. Now, the gap from the top quartet is just one point. Lazio will also have one personnel loss, with Castellanos sidelined due to injury.

Head-to-head History

The teams faced each other once this season, approximately a month ago in Serie A. Inter capitalized on their chances better, securing an away victory with a score of 2-0.

Match Prediction for Inter – Lazio

Inter is listed first in the lineup, although the game will be held at a neutral stadium in Saudi Arabia. The Milanese club is considered the clear favorite, although Lazio is currently in good form and can give a tough fight to their strong opponent. In this pairing, not everything is straightforward, although we acknowledge that Simone Inzaghi's team looks preferable. Let's take a bet here on both teams scoring.

Prediction on game Both teams to score - Yes
Odds: 1.98
