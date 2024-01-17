RU RU NG NG KE KE
Main Predictions Inter Milan vs Lazio prediction and betting tips on January 19, 2024

Kenley Ward Kenley Ward Dailysports expert
Inter vs Lazio prediction
Inter Inter
Italian Super Cup 19 jan 2024, 14:00 Inter - Lazio
-
- : -
Italy, Riyadh, Al-Awwal Park
Lazio Lazio
Review Н2Н Tournament grid Odds Prediction
In the semi-final of the Italian Super Cup in Saudi Arabia, Inter Milan will play against Lazio in Rome. The giants of Italian football will compete in this confrontation and the nominal home team is considered the favorites. The meeting will take place on January 19, 2024.

Inter Milan

In the last round, the Milanese played against Monza and won with a score of 5:1. The team has gotten into incredibly good shape and continues to crush all opponents in its path.

Based on the results of 20 rounds of the national championship, Inter Milan lost only once with 16 victories. In the last five matches of the championship, the team won four times and drew once.

Inter continues to lead the standings and is currently only two points ahead of Juventus.

Lazio

After a successful last season, the Roman team slowed down a bit. The team is in sixth place in the standings, two points behind the Champions League zone. Last season the Romans finished in second place.

In the last match of the Italian championship, the capital team minimally beat Lecce and slightly improved its tournament position.

In the last five matches of the national championship, Lazio won four matches and lost once.

Meeting history

In the last Serie A match (December 17, 2023), Inter won with a score of 2:0 and now the guests will try to take revenge.

Prediction for the match Inter - Lazio

Inter will try to repeat the success of the match, but Lazio's strong defense could be a barrier. I don’t believe that there will be many goals in this confrontation. I bet on the match total being less than 3.

