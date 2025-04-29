Inter Miami vs Vancouver prediction, H2H and probable lineups - May 1, 2025

Prediction on game Total over 2.5 Odds: 1.66 Betting Bonus up to $/€ 122 4.30 Bet now

The second leg of the CONCACAF Champions Cup semifinals will be played on Thursday at Chase Stadium in Fort Lauderdale, where local club Inter Miami will host Vancouver. In the first match, Vancouver secured a 2-0 victory, and now the hosts must make a significant effort to advance to the final. I suggest a bet on the outcome of this clash.

Match preview

The first semifinal encounter of the CONCACAF Champions League was a cold shower for Inter Miami — Mascherano's team left Vancouver with a dry 0-2. The deficit is substantial, and while such a handicap is not a sentence by today's standards, the task looks extremely challenging. Especially when there is no certainty that the Florida team currently has the character and resources for a heroic comeback.

The regular season match against Dallas was indicative. Without Messi and company, the "pink-and-black" seemed to control the game and had a comfortable 3-1 lead, but then, as if with a snap, they collapsed. In less than 20 minutes, they conceded three times — and, as a result, suffered their first defeat in the current MLS campaign. However, the "pink-and-black" have a trump card — their home arena. So far, in the CONCACAF Champions League, the team has played five matches at home and lost only once — to Mexican side Monterrey (1-2).

Vancouver Whitecaps approach the return fixture against Inter in excellent form — an eight-match unbeaten streak, leadership in the MLS Western Conference, and a confident 3-1 away victory over Minnesota confirm this. Jesper Sorensen manages rotation wisely: eight changes compared to the first match against Inter did not prevent his team from delivering a convincing performance in the league. The return of Jayden Nelson and excellent contributions from Berhalter and Vite, who scored in both MLS and against Miami, speak to the squad's depth and readiness to compete on two fronts.

The Canadians feel confident on foreign grounds — only one loss in eight away matches, and that was early in the season against Saprissa in stoppage time. The Caps know how to endure and strike accurately, especially in the second halves, where they increase aggression and pace. The away goal rule, still in effect in the CONCACAF Champions League, works in their favor: they have already knocked out Monterrey and Pumas thanks to high-scoring draws away. And now, with a comfortable 2-0 advantage, Vancouver heads to Florida with confidence and a clear plan.

Probable lineups

Inter Miami : Callender, Alba, Busquets, Aviles, Weichandt, Solari, Bright, Gressel, Gomez, Suarez, Messi

: Callender, Alba, Busquets, Aviles, Weichandt, Solari, Bright, Gressel, Gomez, Suarez, Messi Vancouver: Takaoka, Ocampo, Blackmon, Veselinovic, Laborda, Cubas, Ngando, Berhalter, Pedro, White, Ahmed

Match facts and head-to-head

Last year, the teams played in the MLS, and Inter secured a 2-1 victory

In three out of five matches involving Vancouver, the "Over 2.5 Goals" bet was successful

The "Both Teams to Score" bet was successful in two out of five Inter matches

Prediction

Bookmakers favor Inter, offering odds of 1.50 for the home team's victory. We expect a thrilling encounter with goals from both sides. Our bet is "Over 2.5 Goals" with odds of 1.66.