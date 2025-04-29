Tottenham vs Bodo/Glimt prediction, H2H and probable lineups - May 1, 2025

Prediction on game W1(-1.0) Odds: 1.88 1WIN Casino Bonus +500% to deposit Dailysports777 Promo code copied 4.85 Bet now

The first leg of the Europa League semi-final between Tottenham and Bodo/Glimt will be played on Thursday at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London. I suggest a bet on the outcome of this clash with a good odds.

Match preview

Tottenham have once again made their mark on the European stage, reaching the semi-finals of a continental tournament for only the second time in the 21st century. The previous occasion was in the 2018/19 season when the Spurs embarked on an unforgettable journey to the Champions League final. Under the guidance of Ange Postecoglou, the team confidently navigated a packed Europa League schedule, losing just once in their last eight matches (4 wins, 3 draws).

The only loss came in the first leg against AZ in the Round of 16 (0-1), but at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, the English side took revenge (3-1). In the quarter-finals, the Spurs ousted Eintracht, winning away after a draw at home (1-1 and 1-0). Tottenham's particular strength lies at home. The team is unbeaten in 13 Europa League home matches (10 wins, 3 draws) and has kept clean sheets in eight of their last eleven home games.

Bodo/Glimt are making football history as the first Norwegian club to reach the semi-finals of a European tournament. Previously, their best achievement was the quarter-finals of the Conference League in the 2021/22 season. Led by the inspirational Kjetil Knutsen, the team has truly matured for great matches, navigating a thorny path through three playoff rounds. Only against Olympiacos in the Round of 16 did everything fit within the regular 180 minutes (3-0 at home and 1-2 away). In other battles, the Norwegians needed extra efforts — against Twente, it was decided in extra time (1-2 and 3-2, extra time 2-0), and in the quarter-finals against Lazio, it came down to a nerve-wracking penalty shootout.

Remarkably, Bodo/Glimt are not just competing on equal terms with representatives of top leagues, but also displaying mature character in the most stressful episodes. Against Lazio, the Scandinavians confidently won 2-0 in the first leg, but in Rome, they found themselves in a comeback role — 0-2 in regular time, 1-1 in extra time, and a decisive penalty shootout where cool heads prevailed – 3-2. Now Glimt are no longer a surprise package but a full-fledged player in the grand European tournament spectacle.

Probable lineups

Tottenham : Guglielmo Vicario – Cristian Romero, Destiny Udogie, Pedro Porro, Micky van de Ven – Lucas Bergvall, James Maddison, Rodrigo Bentancur – Mathys Tel, Brennan Johnson, Dominic Solanke

: Guglielmo Vicario – Cristian Romero, Destiny Udogie, Pedro Porro, Micky van de Ven – Lucas Bergvall, James Maddison, Rodrigo Bentancur – Mathys Tel, Brennan Johnson, Dominic Solanke Bodo/Glimt: Nikita Haikin – Fredrik Bjorkan, Fredrik Sjøvold, Jostein Gundersen, Odin Bjoruft – Ulrik Saltnes, Isak Maatta, Sondre Fet – Ole Blomberg, Kasper Heg, Jens Petter Hauge

Match facts and head-to-head

The "Over 2.5 goals" bet has won in Bodo/Glimt's last three matches

In six of Bodo/Glimt's last seven Europa League matches in regular time, there was a "under" – no more than three goals per game

In nine of the last twelve European matches involving the Norwegians, both teams managed to score before the final whistle

Prediction

Tottenham had a poor Premier League campaign and have now focused all their efforts on European competition. Winning the Europa League would grant them a spot in the Champions League. The Norwegians play very well at home, and Tottenham will surely focus on the home match to secure a comfortable lead. Our bet is "Tottenham to win with a handicap (-1.0)" at odds of 1.88.